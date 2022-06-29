ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landon Barker & Charli D’Amelio Hold Hands In NYC After Romance Reports: Photos

By Alyssa Norwin
 3 days ago
Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio’s relationship is the real deal! The duo attended Machine Gun Kelly’s concert at Madison Square Garden together on June 28, and they were photographed leaving the venue hand-in-hand. Landon dressed in all black for the outing, while Charli wore a white crop top and skirt paired with a black leather jacket. The 18-year-olds looked every bit the couple as they kept close to one another on the outing. Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio, was also with the duo.

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio out in NYC. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

The appearance comes just one day after People first reported that Landon and Charli were in the “early stages” of dating. Landon was in NYC to make a surprise appearance onstage at MGK’s show, and Charli was in the crowd to support him. Landon joined MGK, who is friends with his dad, Travis Barker, for a rendition of the rocker’s song “Die In California.”

Meanwhile, back home in California, Travis was rushed to the hospital amidst an unknown medical emergency. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side as he was wheeled out of an ambulance on a stretcher. Landon posted various videos from the MGK concert on his Instagram Story, but did not address his dad’s hospitalization on social media. However, his sister, Alabama Barker, asked fans for “prayers” on her own page.

So far, Travis and the Kardashians have not confirmed what is going on. However, before he was hospitalized, Travis tweeted, “God save me.” This comes just one month after Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in Italy after a year and a half of dating. The two had been friends for years before getting together in Oct. 2020, and Travis proposed the following October after one year together. They officially married on May 15 at a courthouse, but had their bigger ceremony one week later with family and friends in Italy. All of their children were in attendance for the nuptials.

Entertainment
