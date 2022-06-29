ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Man fatally shot in Kentucky after wounding Tenn. officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police fatally shot a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting an officer in Tennessee.

Nashville Metro Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday night charging Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, with attempted murder of a Hendersonville police officer. The officer was in non-critical condition Tuesday night.

Edwards drove away from a traffic stop by police in Hendersonville and fired at an officer during the pursuit, police said. Nashville police released a photo on social media showing Edwards with two long guns.

Edwards fled in a van, then abandoned it and stole a white pickup truck, which was also later abandoned in Millersville, Tennessee, Nashville police said in social media posts.

Edwards was later located in Louisville and fatally shot by Kentucky State Police, Nashville police said. Kentucky State Police said in a release that the man was shot by a trooper around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

