Strickland Wary Of Being “Gina Carano’d” Ahead Of UFC 276

Israel Adesanya is excited for UFC 276 because he finally gets a new opponent to fight. This weekend, Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276. After fighting rematches for his previous two title defenses, against Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori, Adesanya now faces a fresh opponent for the first time in over a year, and it’s one he’s had his eye one. Adesanya spoke about potentially fighting Cannonier back in 2019, but Cannonier ended up losing to Whittaker, delaying his rise to a title contention. But with a win over Derek Brunson in February, Cannonier finally earned his shot, and the middleweight champion explained what made Cannonier stand out in the first place.
