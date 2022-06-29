Strickland Wary Of Being “Gina Carano’d” Ahead Of UFC 276

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes he’ll always have haters as he continues to rise up through the ranks of the bantamweight division. Over the course of the last few years we’ve all seen Sean O’Malley emerge as one to watch at 135 pounds. While he’s had a few setbacks, including injuries and a defeat to Chito Vera, there’s no denying that O’Malley is one of the most intriguing characters in the entire UFC – and that he has some pretty substantial potential behind him as a big superstar down the line.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO