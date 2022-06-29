Highway on San Antonio’s Southwest side closed due to major crash

The Rock’s Mana Mobile Food and Drink Truck is in San Antonio. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Mana Mobile truck will spend Fourth of July weekend in the Alamo City. The truck will serve complimentary French toast sticks and tacos plus margaritas featuring Teremana tequila. Mana Mobile will be at Hemisfair from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1; at Mission Marquee Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2; and at Woodlawn Lake Park with food only on Monday, July 4. The truck will also serve first responders and medical personnel at Texas Vista Medical Center on Sunday. The truck was inspired by the Rock’s phrase, “Mana, gratitude, tequila.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO