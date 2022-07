According to a recent report by finance website MoneyGeek (via Dallas Business Journal), Collin County made it into the 26 U.S. counties that have become unaffordable. The median home price is $403,500 while the median income only reaches $50,681. Moreover, home appreciation has risen up to 27% in the last three years. Another unfavorable indicator is home costs: Currently in Collin County, home costs as a percentage of income are 60%, double the 30% rule of thumb.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO