Albert R. Swain, 92, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was born on Nov. 16, 1929, to the late Herman and Edith (Gilliland) Swain. On July 19, 1952, he married Barbara Joan Leighty, who preceded him in death on April 1, 2001. Albert...

PETERSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO