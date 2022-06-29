Fire rips through garage in New Bedford

DENNIS – A traffic crash was reported about 4 PM Thursday on Route 28 at Trotting Park Road in Dennis. Three ambulances were called to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
NEW BEDFORD — The victim of a fatal crash on Route 18 in New Bedford early Friday morning has been identified. New Bedford police said 71-year-old city resident Robert Jorge lost his life in the crash. The two-vehicle crash took place at around 7:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection...
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A downed tree knocked out power for some Dartmouth residents and caused traffic Friday morning. Police said that the large tree fell over White Oak Run just before 10 a.m. The Department of Public Works was able to remove the tree, but Eversource is still...
NEW HAVEN, CT — All passengers are safe after a small plane bound for New Bedford was forced to make an emergency landing in the Quinnipiac River in Connecticut on Thursday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the pilot of the single-engine A36 Beechcraft reported engine issues before...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingstown police said that a man died on Friday morning after crashing into a tree. The department said that the man drove off of Route 1 south near Congdon Drive just before 1 a.m. Investigators said that the driver’s vehicle was the only...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingstown police said a Woonsocket man was killed in a crash Friday morning. The single-car crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Route 1 south near Congdon Drive. Chief of Police Mathew Moynihan said Jai Juan Giguerre, 22, allegedly went right off the...
(WJAR) — Parts of Route 18 in New Bedford were closed on Friday following a fatal crash. The serious crash led to closures of the southbound lanes of Route 18 near Elm Street, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Traffic was being detoured to Purchase Street. This story...
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said Friday that they are searching for a man who went overboard off the coast of Massachusetts. The Coast Guard told ABC 6 News that a fisherman is believed to have gone overboard from the Susan Rose, a 77-foot vessel, out of Point Judith. The man’s name was not immediately released.
Chief Todd Costa reports that on Independence Day the Somerset Police Department will enact a series of parking and traffic restrictions in the area of Riverside Avenue near the AMF Holiday Lanes, located at 231 Riverside Ave., and in the Brayton Point neighborhood surrounding Massasoit State Park on Massasoit Street in order to facilitate the safe and orderly flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic wishing to view the Fall River Fireworks display.
NEW BEDFORD — A fatal crash on Route 18 in New Bedford will be diverting traffic until further notice, according to a release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. MassDOT said that southbound highway traffic will be diverted due to the crash, which took place at Route 18 southbound...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Bagel shared a photo on social media Thursday morning of their glass front door smashed. The incident happened at the bagel shop’s North Main Street location. In the Instagram post, the business said that someone “decided to smash our door and steal some...
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police would like your help with identifying the two males and a female depicted in the attached pictures. They may have been witnesses to a serious assault and battery. Please contact Det. Carpenter at 774-255-4527.
(WJAR) — Crews flew a driver to hospital care after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Raynham early Tuesday morning. The Raynham Police Department and the Raynham Fire Department responded to the area of White Street and Titicut Road around midnight for the crash. The driver was the...
CENTERVILLE – The C-O-MM Fire Department today, responded a water rescue incident that resulted in one teenager being transported to a local area hospital. Three teenage boys are credit with saving the life. Personnel responded to a 911 report of an individual who lost consciousness after jumping from an...
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — There is an active search underway off the Massachusetts coast Friday morning for a missing fisherman. The search is focused on a line between Nomans Island, which is just south of Martha’s Vineyard, and New Bedford. The Coast Guard says a crewmember from the...
