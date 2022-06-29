ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Fire rips through garage in New Bedford

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters battled a garage fire in New Bedford on Tuesday...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Three ambulances called to crash in Dennis

DENNIS – A traffic crash was reported about 4 PM Thursday on Route 28 at Trotting Park Road in Dennis. Three ambulances were called to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA
1420 WBSM

Victim of Fatal New Bedford Crash Identified

NEW BEDFORD — The victim of a fatal crash on Route 18 in New Bedford early Friday morning has been identified. New Bedford police said 71-year-old city resident Robert Jorge lost his life in the crash. The two-vehicle crash took place at around 7:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Accidents
City
New Bedford, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
New Bedford, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

Downed tree knocks down wires, causes traffic in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A downed tree knocked out power for some Dartmouth residents and caused traffic Friday morning. Police said that the large tree fell over White Oak Run just before 10 a.m. The Department of Public Works was able to remove the tree, but Eversource is still...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford-Bound Plane Ends Up in River

NEW HAVEN, CT — All passengers are safe after a small plane bound for New Bedford was forced to make an emergency landing in the Quinnipiac River in Connecticut on Thursday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the pilot of the single-engine A36 Beechcraft reported engine issues before...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Rips#Vehicles#Accident
ABC6.com

Driver killed after crashing into tree in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingstown police said that a man died on Friday morning after crashing into a tree. The department said that the man drove off of Route 1 south near Congdon Drive just before 1 a.m. Investigators said that the driver’s vehicle was the only...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Woonsocket man, 22, killed in South Kingstown crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingstown police said a Woonsocket man was killed in a crash Friday morning. The single-car crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Route 1 south near Congdon Drive. Chief of Police Mathew Moynihan said Jai Juan Giguerre, 22, allegedly went right off the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Fatal crash in New Bedford closes parts of Route 18

(WJAR) — Parts of Route 18 in New Bedford were closed on Friday following a fatal crash. The serious crash led to closures of the southbound lanes of Route 18 near Elm Street, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Traffic was being detoured to Purchase Street. This story...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC6.com

Coast Guard searches for man who went overboard off coast of Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said Friday that they are searching for a man who went overboard off the coast of Massachusetts. The Coast Guard told ABC 6 News that a fisherman is believed to have gone overboard from the Susan Rose, a 77-foot vessel, out of Point Judith. The man’s name was not immediately released.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
somersetpd.org

Somerset Police Remind Residents and Visitors of Parking/Traffic Restrictions for Upcoming Independence Day Fall River Fireworks

Chief Todd Costa reports that on Independence Day the Somerset Police Department will enact a series of parking and traffic restrictions in the area of Riverside Avenue near the AMF Holiday Lanes, located at 231 Riverside Ave., and in the Brayton Point neighborhood surrounding Massasoit State Park on Massasoit Street in order to facilitate the safe and orderly flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic wishing to view the Fall River Fireworks display.
ABC6.com

Door smashed during break-in at Providence Bagel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Bagel shared a photo on social media Thursday morning of their glass front door smashed. The incident happened at the bagel shop’s North Main Street location. In the Instagram post, the business said that someone “decided to smash our door and steal some...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver flown to hospital care after vehicle slams into tree in Raynham

(WJAR) — Crews flew a driver to hospital care after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Raynham early Tuesday morning. The Raynham Police Department and the Raynham Fire Department responded to the area of White Street and Titicut Road around midnight for the crash. The driver was the...
RAYNHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy