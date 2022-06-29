Fire rips through garage in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said Friday that they are searching for a man who went overboard off the coast of Massachusetts. The Coast Guard told ABC 6 News that a fisherman is believed to have gone overboard from the Susan Rose, a 77-foot vessel, out of Point Judith. The man’s name was not immediately released.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO