ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Truth Social's refusal to use Amazon servers added to tech troubles and huge waiting list at launch, report says

By Rosie Bradbury
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUfrZ_0gPXHehg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sb7p_0gPXHehg00
Donald Trump and his social media app Truth Social on a smartphone.

Brandon Bell/Christoph Dernbach/Getty Images

  • Truth Social's tech troubles were compounded by its refusal to use Amazon servers, Reuters reported.
  • Trump Media said it was "founded to fight" companies like Amazon that have a "woke ideology".
  • The app's launch was beset by limited functionality and sent thousands of new users to a waitlist.

Truth Social's decision not to use Amazon servers was partly to blame for its rocky development and chaotic launch, a Reuters investigation has revealed .

The social media platform launched by Donald Trump's media group used Amazon Web Services early in its development, but then abandoned them for ideological reasons, a source told the news agency.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared in an SEC filing in May that had been "founded to fight" tech companies with a "woke ideology" such as Amazon, which had banned the conservative app Parler among others.

However, the decision to stop using Amazon servers made Truth Social's February launch even more shambolic, according to Reuters.

Trump Media was already struggling to recruit software engineers before it stopped using Amazon servers, which many app developers are most familiar with.

The company's dearth of tech talent for developing its "conservative-friendly" alternative to Twitter caused havoc in the months leading up to its launch, Reuters reported.

Despite working brutal hours, the app's release was still beset by problems including a lengthy waiting list and limited functionality.

Even once the initial problems had been overcome, its original content and user engagement continued to lag significantly behind rivals such as Gettr and Parler.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes said on the eve of the launch that he expected the app to be fully operational by March, but its direct messaging functionality is still not available to users.

The company did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Android Police

FCC commissioner calls TikTok Chinese spyware and wants it pulled from mobile app stores

TikTok's rise to the top of the social media game was relatively quick. In September 2021, the app reported a massive 1 billion users, all as people spent an average of 52 minutes in the app every day. Since its meteoric rise, nearly every other social network and tech company has imitated its content ideas. That massive userbase, combined with the fact that its parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, has been firing alarms at the US government for a while now. The Trump administration infamously attempted to ban TikTok in the US in 2020, only for the issue to vanish under Biden. In light of a fresh controversy involving ByteDance, the FCC is once again going after TikTok — and this time, it's seeking its complete removal from app stores.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Smartphone#Tech Companies#Smart Phone#Truth Social#Reuters#Sec#Parler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Business Insider

541K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy