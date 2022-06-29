ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC legend Jon Jones return confirmed by Dana White and set to face Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou at heavyweight

By Joshua Mbu
 3 days ago
UFC chief Dana White has confirmed Jon Jones is "ready to go" ahead of a return to the octagon.

Legend Jones has been out of action for more than two years since he vacated his light-heavyweight title.

Jones hasn't fought for more than two years Credit: Getty
'Bones' could face either Miocic or Ngannou, who squared off against each other last year Credit: Getty

In his time off, Jones has been bulking up to be able to compete with the heaviest hitters in the UFC.

He was also caught up in a financial dispute with the UFC.

But it seems those issues have been left in the past as White has confirmed Jones is ready to return to the octagon, and he will fight either Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic.

White told Jim Rome: "Jon Jones is ready to go. We’re just waiting for an opponent.

"It’s either going to be Francis [Ngannou] depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic."

Miocic hasn't fought since his title loss to Ngannou in March last year.

But it is believed that Miocic agreed to fight Jones in September.

Ngannou's future in the UFC is also undecided.

The 35-year-old Cameroonian wants to step inside the ring with WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a lucrative exhibition boxing match.

White is against Ngannou making the switch and the UFC are reluctant to see him leave as a free agent at the end of the year when his contract expires.

Ngannou is a few months away from a return.

He underwent knee surgery after his title defence against Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou said: "Next week we will probably get a sit-down and talk a little bit and see where we are going.

"We have to have a direction to know where we are going."

IN THIS ARTICLE
