Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Police investigate double shooting

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were shot Wednesday morning. Police were...

local12.com

Fox 19

VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance video at Shanghai On Elm in Downtown Cincinnati shows a man assault the owner with a chair. Julia Terino now has multiple significant injuries: “I have muscle damage in my back, a concussion, and a hairline skill fracture,” she said Friday. It happened on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police: Man shot to death overnight in West End

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man in the 800 block of Popular Street. Police say at 12:05 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area for a reported shooting. Authorities say they found a man, 39-year-old Mario Williams, suffering from a gunshot...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman shot 9 times by man in OTR, court records claim

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly shooting a woman nine times in Over-the-Rhine. Jomario Gunn, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested for felonious assault following the shooting on E. 12th Street, between Sycamore and Broadway Street, according to Hamilton County court documents. On...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police identify man killed in West End shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the West End overnight. It happened just after midnight Thursday on Poplar Street near Linn Street. Officers said they found 39-year-old Mario Williams at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dead in crash on Blue Rock Road

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township. It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 5900 block just outside Interstate 275. The motorcyclist went over the center line and hit a guard rail. They were ejected during the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner IDs woman, child found dead in Dayton home last week

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman and girl found dead in a home on Burleigh Avenue last Thursday. Aisha Nelson, 31, and Harper Monroe, 6, both of Dayton, were identified Wednesday morning. Their cause and manner of death have not been determined by the coroner’s office.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police identify man shot to death in Evanston; investigation continues

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Monday night in the 3400 block of Woodburn Avenue in Evanston. CPD says the victim has been identified as 37-year-old John Wilson. Officials say responding officers located Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound upon...
WKRC

Police release body camera footage of water-selling teens' arrests

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have released body camera footage showing the arrests of three teens who were selling water Monday at a Roselawn intersection. It comes a little over 24 hours after cell phone video of the encounter began circulating on social media. The teens were selling water...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kids found padlocked in Norwood apartment, mother arrested: Court docs

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother was arrested after her children were found padlocked inside an apartment in Norwood, according to court documents. The documents state a caseworker went to the home near Hunter and Lawn avenues for an unannounced visit. When she arrived she said she saw a padlock...
NORWOOD, OH

