Cincinnati Police investigate double shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The suspect accused of killing a man behind a West End restaurant was arraigned on a murder charge. A judge ordered Darnell Nelson held on a $1 million bond Friday. Assistant prosecutor David Wood said in court that Nelson admitted his involvement in the murder of 67-year-old...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance video at Shanghai On Elm in Downtown Cincinnati shows a man assault the owner with a chair. Julia Terino now has multiple significant injuries: “I have muscle damage in my back, a concussion, and a hairline skill fracture,” she said Friday. It happened on...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man in the 800 block of Popular Street. Police say at 12:05 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area for a reported shooting. Authorities say they found a man, 39-year-old Mario Williams, suffering from a gunshot...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly shooting a woman nine times in Over-the-Rhine. Jomario Gunn, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested for felonious assault following the shooting on E. 12th Street, between Sycamore and Broadway Street, according to Hamilton County court documents. On...
CINCINNATI — Police have identified the man who was fatally shot behind a Hook Fish & Chicken in the West End on Thursday. According to police, around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1900-block of Keywitt Alley. When officers arrived on the scene,...
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the West End overnight. It happened just after midnight Thursday on Poplar Street near Linn Street. Officers said they found 39-year-old Mario Williams at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken...
CINCINNATI — (The video in the player above is from an earlier report.) A teenager was sentenced Thursday for the 2019 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Kesean Banks. Banks, was fatally shot on September, 8, 2019 during an altercation with a group of boys in the courtyard of apartment complex on Reading Road.
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A jury will hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of a man accused of pouring hot oil on a woman and her then-17-month-old son. Police arrested Michael Maloney in December for the alleged attack on Jayla Witt and her child. He is currently charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault.
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - Curt Sharon entered an Alford plea Friday afternoon. That means he maintains his innocence but there's enough evidence to prove him guilty for his role in the 1989 shooting death of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins. As part of this plea, Sharon will testify against the...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twentyseven years to life in prison is the sentence set by a judge for the man found guilty of murdering a teen in 2019. Donte Thompkins, 17, was 15 years old at the time of the murder in 2019 in North Avondale. In May, a jury returned...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township. It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 5900 block just outside Interstate 275. The motorcyclist went over the center line and hit a guard rail. They were ejected during the...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department Tuesday night released more than 20 minutes of bodycam footage showing officers arrest two teens police say were among a group trying to sell water bottles to drivers in Roselawn. Police say the teens ignored officers’ commands to stop darting in and out...
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman and girl found dead in a home on Burleigh Avenue last Thursday. Aisha Nelson, 31, and Harper Monroe, 6, both of Dayton, were identified Wednesday morning. Their cause and manner of death have not been determined by the coroner’s office.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Monday night in the 3400 block of Woodburn Avenue in Evanston. CPD says the victim has been identified as 37-year-old John Wilson. Officials say responding officers located Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound upon...
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have released body camera footage showing the arrests of three teens who were selling water Monday at a Roselawn intersection. It comes a little over 24 hours after cell phone video of the encounter began circulating on social media. The teens were selling water...
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother was arrested after her children were found padlocked inside an apartment in Norwood, according to court documents. The documents state a caseworker went to the home near Hunter and Lawn avenues for an unannounced visit. When she arrived she said she saw a padlock...
