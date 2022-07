Sheryl Kaller and Hope Boykin’s production of “Kinky Boots” at New Hope’s Bucks County Playhouse reminds me of the little girl who had a little curl right in the middle of her forehead. When it is good, it is very, very good, superb even when Scarlett Walker lashes into her big number, leads Jimmy Brewer and Richard E. Waits convey the deep essence of their characters, and a chorus member, Sarah Lynn Marion, exemplifies everything every performer should do, pivotal role or not.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO