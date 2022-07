(Minneapolis, MN) -- Firefighters in Minneapolis say a gasoline spill in the sewer is likely responsible for yesterday's explosions and fire along University Avenue. No one was hurt, but buildings were evacuated along University from I-35 down to Huntington Bank Stadium. Minneapolis firefighters say the fire happened yesterday afternoon in the basement of a building on University. After that, neighbors reported a gas smell, and police reported manhole covers being blown open. It took several hours before the fire department gave the okay for everyone to go back home.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO