ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Needham Market railway bridge struck by a lorry

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrain services have been suspended after a bridge was struck by a lorry. The vehicle hit the railway bridge on Hawks Mill Street, Needham Market, Suffolk at about 10:50 BST. Suffolk Police said no-one...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

German farming exchange student, 16, is killed alongside 'hugely experienced' helicopter pilot, 66, after his chopper plunged into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

MH17 crash: Passengers were unlawfully killed, coroner concludes

Five British citizens were unlawfully killed when Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in eastern Ukraine, a coroner has concluded. A joint inquest into the deaths of five of the 298 on board has been held in England, where their bodies were repatriated to. The court heard evidence that...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Poole pedestrian dies after collision with car

An elderly pedestrian has been killed after a collision with a car in Poole. Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at around 09:45 BST on Friday. The pedestrian, a man in his eighties, was walking along the junction of Heckford Road and Wimborne Road. He...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Taplow bridge crash car 'exploded in fireball', killing three

Three men died when a car crashed into a railway bridge and "exploded in a fireball", an inquest heard. Amza Hussain, 20, was driving the BMW when the incident happened on the A4 Bath Road in Taplow, Buckinghamshire, at about 22:00 BST on 17 August. Mr Hussain and his two...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway Lines#Needham Market#Lorry#The Railway#Accident#Hawks Mill Street#Bst#Suffolk Police#Greater Anglia#London Liverpool Street#Bbc
BBC

Greater Anglia cancels 90% of trains on Saturday over strike

A strike by train drivers has caused disruption to services operated by Greater Anglia in the east of England. Members of the ASLEF union are staging their second strike in two weeks; the latest 24-hour walk-out is again about a dispute over pay. Passengers have been warned they would struggle...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of grandfather, 74, who died after drunkenly falling 8FT over a stair rail and landing on his head sue JD Wetherspoon for £150,000 blaming its 'unusual design' for causing his death

The 74 year-old grandfather died on New Year's Day 2018 after he fell eight feet from the stairs and landed on his head at Norwich's Queen of Iceni pub in April 2016. Brian McAlister, from Brandon in Suffolk, was walking to the toilet when he lost his balance and suffered 'catastrophic' injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stanton Harcourt man who groomed eight-year-olds on TikTok jailed

A man who groomed two eight-year-old girls through TikTok has been jailed for four years. Robert Moor admitted inciting the unrelated girls to engage in sexual activity online between October and December 2021. A police officer said content found on Moor's devices were the worst she has come across in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Assaulted Hampshire police officer finds angry parking note

A police officer who parked hastily to chase two men wanted after an assault and was then attacked himself, returned to find an "angered resident" had pinned a note to his vehicle. The note, written on kitchen roll paper, was left on the police car on a side street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman dies after falling from back seat of car in Norfolk

A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car in Norfolk.Witnesses saw the woman, in her 40s, fall from a black Peugeot on to the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney, police said.She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.Norfolk Constabulary said the incident happened at about 6.36pm on Saturday 4 June.The force is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the vehicle prior to the incident to call 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of 4 June 2022. To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously Read More Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum JubileeQueen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations end with rain and thunderstorms warningWilliam, Kate and children bake cakes for Cardiff Jubilee street party
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Portsmouth drug-dealing teacher caught with cocaine banned

A drug-dealing teacher who was caught with cocaine has been banned from the profession. David Thorn was a maths teacher at the Portsmouth Academy when he was arrested by Hampshire Constabulary with the Class A drug in April 2019. Thorn, 30, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Gimp Man is BACK: Latex-clad weirdo terrifies 19-year-old teaching assistant and her boyfriend in late night Somerset village encounter

A latex-clad weirdo terrified a 19-year-old and her boyfriend in a late night encounter in their Somerset village, prompting fears that 'Gimp Man' is back. Kiera Elston was walking home in the village of Yatton at around 1am on Sunday, June 26, when her boyfriend Lewis Webb noticed a masked man dressed in a gimp suit in the road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Like my paralysed friend Victoria left stuck in a seat, I'm sick of being stranded on jets: Britain's most celebrated Paralympian BARONESS TANNI GREY THOMPSON on how travel bosses should act... after this image highlighted the plight of disabled travellers

It is a photo that should shame travel industry bosses. A disabled woman left abandoned in an empty plane cabin. The bleak image, which surfaced this month on Twitter, has since been shared thousands of times and published by most national news websites. I know the woman in the picture...
TRAVEL
BBC

Peterborough: Final parts of 600-year-old Bretton oak tree felled

The last pieces of an oak tree that had stood for 600 years have been felled, watched by campaigners who battled to save it. Peterborough City Council cut down the tree in Ringwood, Bretton, because it was causing "structural damage" to nearby homes. The work began on Wednesday after an...
POLITICS
BBC

Man murdered teens who chased him in Brentwood, court told

A man stabbed two teenagers to death and injured a boy after he was chased into a car park, a jury heard. Frankie Watson, 20, is on trial accused of killing Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater, both 16, and injuring another boy in Brentwood, Essex in October. Mr Watson, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Torbay Harbour superyacht fire: Wreck salvage operation

The remains of a superyacht have been salvaged from a harbour after it caught fire and sank in May. Police declared a major incident after the 85ft (26m) vessel Rendevous caught alight and broke free from its mooring at Princess Pier in Torquay, Devon. A nearby beach and roads were...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy