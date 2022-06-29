Travis Barker Hospitalized Due To Pancreatitis With Symptoms Like Nausea, Intense Stomach Pain And Vomiting

TMZ reported that Barker is in the hospital because "he has pancreatitis, and doctors believe it was triggered by a colonoscopy."

Travis Barker and Wife Kourtney Reuters

Sources said his hospitalization includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain, and vomiting.

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital by ambulance on Tuesday afternoon with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. Barker, 46, was seen laying on a stretcher outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. The Blink-182 drummer is reportedly suffering from some mystery illness and fell seriously ill on Tuesday following which he had to be taken to the hospital.