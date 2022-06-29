ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton are in negotiations to sign Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia for £10m - with the Saints looking to beat Leeds to the promising 18-year-old's signature

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Manchester City prospect Romeo Lavia is in talks over a £10million move to Southampton.

Sportsmail reported earlier this month that the highly rated 18-year-old Belgian was a target for a number of clubs, but notably Southampton and Leeds United.

City were reluctant to let Lavia leave but will insert a buy back and sell-on clause for the teenager, who made his first-team bow in the Carabao Cup last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztqTg_0gPXEtEc00
Manchester City's Romeo Lavia (above), 18, is in talks over a £10million move to Southampton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmGXs_0gPXEtEc00
City were reluctant to let Lavia leave but will insert a buy back and sell-on clause for the teen

Lavia is yet to make a Premier League appearance for City, but made a single appearance in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season, and was regularly part of Pep Guardiola's wider matchday squad.

With veteran Fernandinho returning to Brazil this summer, Spanish manager Guardiola was keen to keep the youngster around the first-team squad, despite agreeing a £42m deal to sign Leeds central midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Belgium Under-21 international is the latest starlet Southampton are aiming to sign from a top side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yz25i_0gPXEtEc00
The Belgium Under-21 international is the latest starlet Saints are aiming to sign from a top side

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints bought Tino Livramento last season from Chelsea, along with 20-year-old defender Dynel Simeu, and Livramento enjoyed a superb breakout season at St Mary's.

Southampton, who held City to two draws last season, have already bought goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from City this window.

They snapped up the 20-year-old Irishman for around £12m and expect him to eventually compete with Alex McCarthy for the No 1 shirt.

Daily Mail

