Ireland in New Zealand: Cian Healy's injury 'does not look too good', says Andy Farrell

Rishabh Pant gave England a taste of their own medicine as his counter-attacking century flipped India’s fortunes on day one of their rearranged series decider at Edgbaston.England were making all the running when they reduced their opponents to 98-5, but were taken apart by Pant’s rampant 146 off just 111 balls.The wicketkeeper hit 19 fours and four sixes as he dominated a stand of 222 with Ravindra Jadeja (83no), smashing his way out of a sticky spot in the way England did on several occasions during their 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand.England’s buccaneering methods have been dubbed ‘Bazball’ in honour of head coach Brendon McCullum, but Pant has always played the game at his own tempo and this was a timely reminder of his own maverick qualities.India closed on 338-7 after Joe Root’s part-time spin finally ended Pant’s assault, James Anderson having taken three wickets and Matthew Potts the prize scalp of Virat Kohli.Follow the latest score and Test updates below: Read More Ben Stokes determined to ‘reshape the way Test cricket is played’

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO