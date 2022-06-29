ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland in New Zealand: Cian Healy's injury 'does not look too good', says Andy Farrell

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland head coach Andy Farrell says Cian Healy's leg injury "does not look too good" after the prop was taken off on a medical cart in his side's defeat by the Maori All Blacks. Healy came on as a replacement for Jeremy Loughman, who temporarily went off in the...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

What time is Argentina vs Scotland today?

Scotland head to San Salvador de Jujuy for the first clash of their three-match Test series against Argentina on Saturday evening (8.10pm BST), looking to build on a 45-5 victory over Chile in an ‘A’ international in Santiago last weekend.Head coach Gregor Townsend could do with a successful tour of South America to ease the pressure that is starting to grow on him, 14 months out from the World Cup, after an underwhelming Six Nations that saw Scotland finish fourth, with just two victories from five matches.A trip Argentina could be just the tonic that Townsend needs as the Scots...
RUGBY
The Independent

South Africa v Wales LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from first Test after Louis Rees-Zammit try

Wales face South Africa in the first Test of their summer tour today.Flanker Tommy Reffell, who helped Leicester Tigers win this season’s Gallagher Premiership title, will make his debut in the back-row alongside Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau. Lydiate and centre George North return to international rugby after more than a year away from the Test match arena because of serious knee injuries.Head coach Wayne Pivac has opted for Will Rowlands and Adam Beard as the second-row partnership, meaning 150 times-capped Alun Wyn Jones is on the bench. Jones is joined among the replacements by fellow British and Irish Lions player Josh Navidi, with Tomos Williams providing scrum-half cover for Kieran Hardy.Hardy is elevated to the starting XV as captain Dan Biggar’s half-back partner, with North joined in midfield by Saracens’ Nick Tompkins. For the hosts, Elton Jantjies lines up at 10 and Damian Willemse at 15 in the place of Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux respectively. Follow all the action below with our live blog:
WORLD
The Independent

Matthew Potts removes Virat Kohli before India fightback at Edgbaston

James Anderson led from the front and Matthew Potts landed the prize scalp of Virat Kohli as England made the running on day one of their rearranged series-decider against India.England had the the tourists 174 for five at tea on a rain-interrupted afternoon at Edgbaston, with Rishabh Pant (53no) and Ravindra Jadeja (32no) steering a fightback.The pair were in the midst of a lively counter-attack worth 76 but Anderson’s haul of three-wickets and another two from Potts, including star man Kohli for 11, meant England were handily placed.Jimmy is back with a 💥Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/jKoipF4U01🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dalxxQ26yQ— England Cricket (@englandcricket)...
SPORTS
The Independent

England beaten by 14-man Australia in first Test

England collapsed to a fourth successive defeat as their magic touch against Australia finally deserted them in a 30-28 loss in the series opener at Optus Stadium.The Wallabies had second row Darcy Swain sent off for a headbutt in the 34th minute, but Eddie Jones’s tourists were still unable to secure a ninth successive victory in the fixture.It is the second match in a row that they have been unable to finish off 14-man opposition after being routed by the Barbarians at Twickenham in their most recent outing.The story of the first half was the Wallabies’ dwindling body count as...
RUGBY
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had relatively comfortable passage to the third round, but away from the headline results there's been plenty of things you might have missed - both on and off the court.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Embattled Eddie Jones desperately needs his England side to continue their eight-match unbeaten run against Australia... with the heat on them to keep their foot on the throats of their old enemy

Eddie Jones will urge his team to salvage their season by eclipsing the Wallabies yet again — in a city where there has been so much English sporting pain. The national team’s Australian coach is a keen cricket fan and the short coach ride to Optus Stadium for this series opener will take him and his squad past the WACA, which was such a forbidding venue for England in the Ashes over the years.
RUGBY
The Independent

New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as All Blacks cruise to win after Ardie Savea tries

Ireland’s wait for a win against New Zealand on New Zealand soil goes on after the All Blacks cruised to a 42-19 win in the opening match of the three-match series in Auckland on Saturday.Number eight Ardie Savea scored either side of half-time to help New Zealand avenge a 29-20 loss in Dublin last November and extend their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 47 tests over 28 years.Ireland dominated the early exchanges and grabbed a try through winger Keith Earls, repeating the feat through centre Garry Ringrose soon after the break and scoring a late consolation through Auckland-born Bundee Aki.Full-back Jordie Barrett scored a try and converted all six for the All Blacks, while winger Sevu Reece, centre Quinn Tupaea and debutant loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula also crossed to help put the hosts 1-0 up.Follow all the reaction from Eden Park below with our live blog:
WORLD
The Independent

England win European Under-19 Championship after extra-time victory over Israel

England have won the European Under-19 Championship in Trnava after beating Israel 3-1 after extra time in the final.Oscar Gloch gave Israel a deserved half-time lead at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium and Callum Doyle equalised soon after the restart.England, tournament winners in 2017, almost won it in normal time when Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka struck a post in the 80th minute.But Chukwuemeka chested the Young Lions into the lead in the 107th minute and Villa club-mate Aaron Ramsey tapped home to seal victory with five minutes left.England, who lost in both the 2005 and 2009 finals, had failed to concede...
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs India LIVE: Cricket 5th Test score and updates as India end day one on 338-7

Rishabh Pant gave England a taste of their own medicine as his counter-attacking century flipped India’s fortunes on day one of their rearranged series decider at Edgbaston.England were making all the running when they reduced their opponents to 98-5, but were taken apart by Pant’s rampant 146 off just 111 balls.The wicketkeeper hit 19 fours and four sixes as he dominated a stand of 222 with Ravindra Jadeja (83no), smashing his way out of a sticky spot in the way England did on several occasions during their 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand.England’s buccaneering methods have been dubbed ‘Bazball’ in honour of head coach Brendon McCullum, but Pant has always played the game at his own tempo and this was a timely reminder of his own maverick qualities.India closed on 338-7 after Joe Root’s part-time spin finally ended Pant’s assault, James Anderson having taken three wickets and Matthew Potts the prize scalp of Virat Kohli.Follow the latest score and Test updates below: Read More Ben Stokes determined to ‘reshape the way Test cricket is played’
SPORTS
Daily Mail

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: Eddie Jones is right to go big for series opener against Australia... he has always gone back to size and power when he needs to win, and his pack should be enough to help them win by five or six points

This is a good England team to face Australia and one I think will win by five or six points. When you are under pressure as an international coach, you revert to type and that's what Eddie Jones has done for the series opener in Perth by going for his big guns.
RUGBY
BBC

Jos Buttler named England white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan retirement

Jos Buttler has been named as England's new white-ball captain. The wicketkeeper, 31, replaces World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket this week after injury and form struggles. Buttler was Morgan's vice-captain and has led England in nine one-day internationals and five Twenty20s when the latter was...
SPORTS
BBC

Marco van Staden: South Africa international to leave Leicester Tigers

South Africa international Marco van Staden is to leave Leicester after just one season at Welford Road. The flanker, 26, was signed from Super Rugby side the Bulls in 2021 but injury problems meant he made just eight appearances for the Tigers. He will return to South Africa this summer...
WORLD
BBC

South Africa v Wales: Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell handed first Wales cap

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST. Coverage: Radio Wales commentary will be available on Radio Wales Extra, BBC Sport Online and 882 medium wave, Radio Cymru, plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Uncapped Leicester Tigers flanker Tommy Reffell will make...
RUGBY

