This past Sunday evening, June 26, the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills held a dinner celebrating its 70th anniversary and honoring its Rabbi and Rebbetzin, Rabbi Yoel and Peri Schonfeld, for 30 years of service to the synagogue and greater Queens community. This service was attested to by the many elected officials who came to present proclamations to the couple: New York City Council Member James F. Gennaro, Assembly Member Daniel Rosenthal, Assembly Member David Weprin, State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr., State Senator Leroy Comrie, and Congress Member Grace Meng through her special community liaison Rabbi Daniel Pollack.

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO