Why Your Daughter Needs a Mentor

By Lisa Jhung
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The statistics are familiar but discouraging: 14-year-old girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys their age....

outsidemagazine

Our Favorite Outdoor Adventures with Dad

In celebration of Father’s Day, here are some of our favorite memories of biking, hiking, and getting lost with dad. I had just turned eight years old, which meant I finally got to go on the annual Barronian backpacking trip with my dad, uncle, and cool older brothers and cousin. I’d wanted to join them for several years but was: (1) a brat and (2) too small. After promising that I wouldn’t complain, I packed my little clothes in a JanSport backpack. Then we set off for a lake in the Cascades. We got to camp, I had to pee, and my dad realized I’d yet to learn the backcountry squat. He poorly mimicked the action, told me to pull my sweats all the way to my ankles, and sent me on my way. I dropped trou, did a tiny squat directly over them, and peed squarely into my sweats. After hearing my yells for help, Dad extricated me from my mess and strung up some paracord to hang the pants dry. Once I was comfortably zipped into a pair of dry jeans, I thought my embarrassment was behind me. That ended when a few friendly deer wandered into camp and started treating the sweats like a salt lick. Some advice to the outdoor parents: ask mom to teach your daughters backcountry bathroom technique. —Abigail Barronian, senior editor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
outsidemagazine

Your Weight-Loss Posts May Be Harming Your Fellow Hikers

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Welcome to Tough Love. We’re answering your questions about dating, breakups, and everything in between. Our advice giver is Blair Braverman,...
WEIGHT LOSS
outsidemagazine

Hone Your Sixth Sense to Become a More Efficient Runner

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Years ago, on a vacation in Scotland, I ran a hill climb as part of a small-town games day in the...
FITNESS
outsidemagazine

How to Flip the Script to Take Control of Stressful Situations

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. It was the night before the NCAA regional cross-country championships, and the team I coach was about to face off against...
HEALTH
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

