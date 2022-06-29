ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infobird Co., Ltd Provides Digital And Intelligent Customer Engagement Solution To Enhance Patient Vaccination Notification Services for a Top-10 Global Pharmaceutical Company's Subsidiary

By Infobird
BEIJING, CHINA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that it has started to provide services to a leading global pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturer’s subsidiary with operations in China. Under this agreement, Infobird...

