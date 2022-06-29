SciSparc Successfully Completed The Development Of Its Proprietary Drug Candidate SCI-110 For Its Upcoming Phase IIb Study In Tourette Syndrome
TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, today announced that it has successfully completed the development of its top-tier drug candidate SCI-110 to be...www.benzinga.com
