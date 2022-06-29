ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

SciSparc Successfully Completed The Development Of Its Proprietary Drug Candidate SCI-110 For Its Upcoming Phase IIb Study In Tourette Syndrome

By SciSparc
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, today announced that it has successfully completed the development of its top-tier drug candidate SCI-110 to be...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Efficacy Of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID Drug Crashes, According To New NIH-Funded Study

A new National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded study sheds new light on the waning effectiveness of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid to prevent patient hospitalizations due to COVID. The drug—the most prescribed FDA-approved oral COVID medication in the United States—has seen its efficacy rate drop in half, according to the report. The findings may validate the concerns of some researchers that predict Paxlovid’s efficacy could decrease over time, given its reliance on antiviral mode-of-action.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

SciSparc Awaiting Approval For Phase IIb Study Of Its Dronabinol Based Drug For Treatment Of Tourette Syndrome

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, has successfully completed the development of its top-tier drug candidate SCI-110 to be used in its upcoming multinational, multi-center, Phase IIb study for Tourette syndrome ("TS"). The company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

PharmaTher's Preclinical Trial For Ketamine Micro-Needle Patch Shows Positive Results For Dosing

Ketamine-producer PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF has successfully completed research evaluating its patented hydrogel-forming microneedle patch, PHARMAPATCH, to deliver ketamine and KETABET (ketamine and betaine anhydrous). The combination aims to study the possibility of preventing potential side effects of repeated ketamine treatment for depression and other indications (such as suicidal ideation,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourette Syndrome#Drug Development#Pharmaceuticals#Scientific Research#Scisparc Ltd#The Company#Sci 110#Hannover Medical School#Procaps Group S A
Benzinga

Affordable Housing, Less Carbon: DOE Funds Texas A&M University 3D-Printed Hempcrete Project

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded Texas A&M University $3.47 million to support a project to 3D print a bio-aggregate composite consisting of hemp hurd and a lime-based binder, also known as hempcrete, a material with the potential to lower the environmental impact of traditional construction and make housing more affordable and available, reported Alyson Chapman for local media.
ADVOCACY
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Buy Coca-Cola And Health Care, Short These Two

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV. “You can still benefit from that defensive trade but not nearly as overbought as the classic utilities and staples defensive sectors,” Young added. Joseph...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Pentagon Warns Of Serious Threat To Global Economy From Blockchain Vulnerabilities

In the Pentagon’s latest report, they reveal numerous vulnerabilities on the blockchain. What Happened: The Pentagon has released a report titled “Are Blockchains Decentralized, Unintended Centralities in Distributed Ledgers.” The report reveals a plethora of worries about the crypto industry and other sectors, intertwined with blockchain technology, such as big tech, fintech, and security.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Benzinga

JBT Acquires Germany-Based Food Processing Machinery Maker Alco

John Bean Technologies Corp JBT has acquired Alco-food-machines GmbH & Co. KG, a further food processing solutions and production lines provider, for undisclosed financial terms. Alco was founded in Bad Iburg, Germany, in 1977 based on the idea of Heinz and Gertrud Algra to make the best machines in the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Alma Gold Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - June 27, 2022 – Alma Gold Inc. ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") (CSE:ALMA) announces that, pursuant to directors' resolutions, the Company will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding share capital (the "Common Shares") on the basis of every ten (10) old Common Shares into one (1) new Common Share (the "Share Consolidation"), effective July 4, 2022 (the "Record Date").
MARKETS
Benzinga

CBD - A Gateway Drug To Novel Cannabinoids

Cannabis is meant to be shared; and hemp-derived “Novel Cannabinoids” is one of the best ways to do it, fueling dramatic market growth while offering patients and consumers a myriad of new options. And options can save lives. I’m living proof. Like so many entrepreneurs in the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Provides Market Update

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital LLC, the operating platform of Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") VOYG VYGVF UCD, announced it is temporarily suspending trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards, effective at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time today. "This was a tremendously difficult decision, but...
MARKETS
Benzinga

European Inflation Jumps While China PMI Improves

(Friday Market Open) Stock futures opened slightly lower after a historically bad first half and second quarter ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. Next week, it’s on to June unemployment and the latest signals on earnings season. Potential Market Movers. With ISM Manufacturing PMI expected after the opening...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

TikTok Says China-Based Employees Can Access US User Data

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, has confirmed that China-based employees can access U.S. user data under certain circumstances. Responding to U.S. Republican senators' inquires, TikTok has said in a letter that China-based employees who clear internal security protocols can access information on TikTok's U.S. users, including public videos and comments.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

BitBoy Crypto Launches Spanish Language Channel for its Growing Spanish-Speaking and Latin American Audience

ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 01, 2022. BitBoy Crypto, the most popular crypto content channel with more than 5 million followers is dubbing all previous and future BitBoy content in Spanish beginning today. This marks the first of multiple languages BitBoy Crypto content will be offered in as the channel works toward accessibility for the growing global crypto audience.
MARKETS
Benzinga

China Cracks Down On Counterfeit Investment Platforms

China's cyberspace regulator has cracked down on counterfeit investment platforms, Reuters reports. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) investigated and cracked down on some 42,000 counterfeit apps since 2022 and incorporated them into the national fraud-related database. It found multiple cases involving scammers creating fraudulent investment platforms by emulating popular...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy