SciSparc Successfully Completed The Development Of Its Proprietary Drug Candidate SCI-110 For Its Upcoming Phase IIb Study In Tourette Syndrome

A new National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded study sheds new light on the waning effectiveness of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid to prevent patient hospitalizations due to COVID. The drug—the most prescribed FDA-approved oral COVID medication in the United States—has seen its efficacy rate drop in half, according to the report. The findings may validate the concerns of some researchers that predict Paxlovid’s efficacy could decrease over time, given its reliance on antiviral mode-of-action.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO