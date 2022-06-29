ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Will Tropical Storm Bonnie form? What forecasters expect from fast-moving system

By Alex Harris
flkeysnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic basin is no longer forecast to see its first hurricane of the season this week, but forecasters have upped the chances that a system near Texas might develop into a tropical depression. And a third system is still lurking in the south Atlantic, but forecasters said it’s...

www.flkeysnews.com

The Independent

Three storm systems active in Atlantic with stronger tropical depression likely this week

Three storm systems are active in the Atlantic Ocean with one tropical wave likely to strengthen into a depression in the coming days.The storm could reach the Windward Islands in the West Indies or move across the southern Caribbean Sea, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida reported on Monday.By Tuesday, localized heavy rains are possible over the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is sending one of its specially-equipped “hurricane hunter” aircrafts to investigate the weather system on Monday. Two other storm systems are being monitored in...
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
AccuWeather

Tropical rainstorm aiming for eastern Texas with drought-easing downpours

A large mass of showers and thunderstorms over the western Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have dubbed a tropical rainstorm came onshore in Texas early Friday morning. While the system ran out of time to evolve into a tropical depression prior to making landfall, the main impacts from the system will be flooding downpours and drought-easing rainfall as the storm moves inland, forecasters say.
Valley Morning Star

Potential tropical trouble brewing in gulf

Hurricane experts are putting Texas residents on alert for a potentially fast-forming tropical system now churning off the coast of Louisiana. Should conditions remain favorable, a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week as it moves westward toward the Texas coast. As of Sunday, there was no...
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Bonnie May Be the First Hurricane of Summer 2022

Tropical storms are no laughing matter, especially if you live along the water. In addition to high winds, they can bring torrential rain, and even flash foods. And since hurricane season started earlier this month, coastal U.S. residents in particular are nervous about summer 2022's Tropical Storm Bonnie. After making...
Lootpress

Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday’s July Fourth celebrations. The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the possibility...
AccuWeather

Dry thunderstorms could spark wildfires in California

The combination of tropical moisture and an offshore storm will result in an uptick in thunderstorms across portions of California on Wednesday and Thursday. However, while a few of the storms could soak some communities, most of the storms will contain little or no rain and could lead to a surge in wildfires, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
natureworldnews.com

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022: Tropical Disturbance May Turn Into Tropical Storm Bonnie

The Atlantic hurricane season is heating up, because of the situation, the National Hurricane Center are tracking three storms over the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. On Monday, the tropical disturbance causing widespread showers and thunderstorms in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean intensified into Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie.
US News and World Report

Tropical Storm Bonnie Makes Landfall Near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica Border

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Bonnie made landfall near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border on Friday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Heavy rainfall is expected across Nicaragua and Costa Rica. through Saturday, along with life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, the center added. The storm is likely to weaken as...
AccuWeather

Twin Tropical Threats in the West Pacific

The tropical rainstorm over the South China Sea has strengthened to Tropical Storm Chaba, known as Caloy in the Philippines. A strengthening tropical rainstorm tracking northward over the western Philippine Sea has been designated as Tropical Depression Domeng by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Tropical Storm...
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys .Monsoon moisture will continue to fuel scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and will potentially impact the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Scar. On Thursday, a system moving through will aid in thunderstorm development, resulting in more widespread precipitation. The heaviest rain is expected over southeast Utah as well as the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. Therefore, another Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek from 8 AM MDT Thursday morning through 8 PM MDT Thursday evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MDT THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH 8 PM MDT THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...This evening, flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall will be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. * WHAT...On Thursday, flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall will be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 AM MDT Thursday morning to 8 PM MDT Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
