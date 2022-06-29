ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield’s Union Station to Host Music Videos on July 4th

By BusinessWest Staff
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Union Station is again hosting a music video of The Star-Spangled Banner sung by local talent Vanessa Ford, who is known as “The Songstress of Springfield.” Also this 4th of July, is a music video by Kayla Staley, a student at the Springfield Conservatory of the...

Best places to watch this year’s Star Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Here is everything you need to know about Springfield’s fireworks display! We’re getting you answers on the traffic situation and some of the best places to watch. Springfield is getting ready for their big fireworks on Monday, July 4th. The much anticipated Star Spangled...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
LOOK: Famous Actor Spotted in the Berkshires Over the Weekend (photo)

As mentioned in previous articles, it seems like everyone wants to be included in everything Berkshire County has to offer. I don't have to tell you about all of the cultural and natural attractions that flood our county from Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, and everywhere in between. Not to mention every season gives people a reason to visit the Berkshires year-round.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Star Spangled Springfield kicks off this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – Star Spangled Springfield, a tradition dating back to 1991, is once again celebrating Independence Day with family-friendly entertainment and a fireworks display. Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield, has all the details to what’s happening on July 4th.
Local fixture of the Berkshires’ music culture amplifies his commitment to the community

Pittsfield — At its most basic level, Andy Wrba’s career in the local music industry can be distilled to a trio of integral ingredients—all of which stem from his role as a bass guitar player. Whether residents of the 413 know him as a member of Barefoot Truth, a teacher at The Darrow School, or music director at Mill Town Capital, he’s striking the very same chord despite wearing very different hats. “I can certainly play by myself for a while, but my role [on bass] is bridging the rhythms of the drums to the harmony of the piano,” Wrba told The Edge, adding that, “it’s all about collaboration and communication.” Plus community. Last week, he took to the stage at Bousquet Mountain (in a Barefoot Truth reunion show, their first performance since 2015); the event kicked off the Bousquet Summer Concert Series, which will continue on Thursday evenings throughout the summer—featuring a lineup hand-picked by Wrba.
PITTSFIELD, MA
‘First impression’: Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport unveils $210 million ground transportation center

WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
Amherst BID Announces 2022 Friday Summer Music on The Common

AMHERST — The Amherst Business Improvement District has announced the lineup for the second annual Friday Night Summer Concert Series on the South Common. The series is sponsored by Encharter Insurance. On July 22, the BID presents local artists Dawn Lepere and Jeff Starns opening for blues singer-songwriter Eric...
AMHERST, MA
Looking for a summer staycation – head to Congamond Lake in Southwick

(Mass Appeal) – Congamond Lake in Southwick consists of three connected bodies of water that offer year-round fun for everyone. Robert Landis, Southwick Chief of Police and Harbormaster, Dick Grannells, Chairman of the Lake Management Committee, Zach Olsen, lifeguard, and Cindy Sullivan, Director of Senior and Recreational Services, share the benefits of a visit and how to stay safe.
Traffic Advisory Issued for Star Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — In preparation for Star Spangled Springfield on Monday, the Springfield Police Department will be detouring traffic in and around the area of the Memorial Bridge and Riverfront Park where festivities will be held this weekend. On Sunday, at 11 p.m., the Memorial Bridge will close to all...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Grand Opening Slated for HONEY Dispensary

NORTHAMPTON — HONEY, a recreational cannabis dispensary, located in the former home of Sierra Grille, will stage its grand opening on July 9 at 1 p.m. Visitors can enjoy all day music, fresh popped kettle corn, and performances by the local hula hoopers, wing dancers, stilt walkers, and aerialists. There will be a fire performance at 8:30 p.m.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassDevelopment Puts 1550 Main St. on the Market

SPRINGFIELD — Colliers Capital Markets announced that it has been retained by MassDevelopment, to sell 1550 Main Street, the 128,900 square-foot office building in Springfield’s downtown corridor. Colliers Executive Vice President Jeanne Pinado will lead marketing efforts of 1550 Main, with Vice President Rob Schlesinger providing additional support,...
$475 Million Courthouse Plan Proposed

SPRINGFIELD — Developer Peter A Picknelly, along with Springfield city officials, on Thursday unveiled a proposal to build a new Hampden County courthouse on a 14.5-acre site along the Connecticut River north of the Memorial Bridge. The proposal, which also includes housing and a marina, comes with a pricetag of $475 million.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

