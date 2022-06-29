Georgia has the #3 highest auto loan balance per capita nationwide

(The Center Square) – New Mexico had one of the largest decreases in gross domestic product (GDP) among states in this year's first quarter. The state's GDP shrank 4.7% from January to March, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Only Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, and West Virginia had larger GDP decreases.
DES MOINES — Iowans who want to use the state website for job search information are still unable to do so. The iowaworks.gov website remained down Friday, as it has been all week. The outage is an issue with the site’s vendor, Geographic Solutions, which is dealing with a...
(The Center Square) – About half of Washingtonians will have zero or heavily discounted out-of-pocket costs for hospital care in the state starting Friday. That reduction in cost is mandated by the state but not funded by taxpayer dollars. While lower-income people will benefit, some fear it could be the last straw for smaller rural hospitals.
(The Center Square) — Legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday increases the penalties for organized retail theft in North Carolina and imposes new transparency measures for online third-party resellers. Cooper signed Senate Bill 766 to address organized retail theft, defined as crimes involving more than...
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill that increases the statutory cap on the State Insurance Catastrophe Reserve Account from $5 million to $50 million. The change could save the state $3 million the first year and up to $6 million in subsequent years, according to...
(The Center Square) – After vetoing a tax credit approved by the Missouri legislature, Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Friday requested a special legislative session to reduce income taxes. Parson made the announcement the day after approving the state's $47.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2023. The state's surplus...
Wyoming’s first federal oil and gas lease sale in a year and a half generated roughly $13 million, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said late Thursday. More than $6 million in revenue will be returned to the state. The BLM received bids on about two-thirds of the 122...
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a directive making COVID-19 vaccines a permanent condition of employment for state workers in executive and small cabinet agencies, including boosters. The new vaccination standards for state employees are, according to the directive, meant to head off any...
(The Center Square) – Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Friday threatened legal action against Kansas City, the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County if they use federal COVID-19 funds to help Missouri women get abortions outside the state. Earlier this week, St. Louis County Executive Sam...
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order on Friday requiring state departments to put information online about agencies that receive earmarked appropriations in this year's budget. The order requires disclosure of how the taxpayer funds are spent, prohibits providing funds in advance to...
(The Center Square) – Temporary regulatory relief for some health care workers during the pandemic has now become permanent, removing a burden of uncertainty and giving health groups more flexibility to care for patients. The legislation gives home health care workers who aren’t physicians the ability to order or...
It doesn't have to be this way. That's the message five Northwest Indiana Democratic lawmakers shared Friday as Hoosier motorists began paying a record 80.5 cents in taxes on every gallon of gasoline purchased in July, including 62.1 cents per gallon in state taxes. "Frankly, it is tragic that leadership...
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announced late Friday the certification of the June 21 primary runoff election. A total of 460,602 ballots were cast in the runoffs. “The success of the primary and runoff reflects the tremendous work of our county election officials,” Secretary of State...
(The Center Square) — A Georgia commission will explore ways to promote civic engagement and improve the state's K-12 curriculum on public service. Senate Bill 220, known as the Georgia Civics Renewal Act, established the 17-member Georgia Commission on Civics Education. "While every educational discipline is important and should...
An amendment that will change the vote threshold requirement to pass ballot measures in Arizona will appear on the ballot this November. On June 23, 2022, the Arizona State Senate voted 16-12 to put the measure on the ballot. All Republicans voted to pass the amendment, while all Democrats voted against it. The vote was also split down party lines when the Arizona House voted 31-28 to pass the amendment on February 22.
