Kathleen Thompson: Mother-of-six's killing 'unjustified'

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inquest has ruled that a soldier was unjustified in firing shots that killed a mother-of-six more than 50 years ago. Kathleen Thompson, 47, was shot dead in the back garden of her home in Londonderry in 1971. An inquest in 1972 into Mrs Thompson's death returned an open...

BBC

Kaylea Titford: Parents deny allowing death of obese daughter

Two parents have denied allowing their teenage daughter to die by letting her become morbidly obese. Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. Alan Titford, 44, and Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, both from Newtown, Powys, are charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing...
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Kathleen Thompson
The Independent

Shackled and emotionless – how Ghislaine Maxwell reacted to her 20-year sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell showed no emotion as she was handed 20 years in prison and only looked at one victim throughout the entirety of her three-hour sentencing hearing.The 60-year-old entered the courtroom in the Southern District of New York with shackles around her ankles which rattled as she made her way to her seat on Tuesday morning.As she was asked to stand when Judge Alison Nathan passed the sentence, Maxwell elected to look straight ahead without showing any obvious signs of emotion.Even during her lengthy and unexpected statement, the defendant remained composed and delivered it in a measured fashion.The courtroom appeared...
BBC

Missing Cryptoqueen: FBI adds Ruja Ignatova to top ten most wanted

Ruja Ignatova, also known as the "missing Cryptoqueen", has been placed on the FBI's top 10 most wanted list. The Bulgarian woman, believed to be in her 40s, is wanted for her alleged role in running a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin. Federal investigators accuse the fugitive of using the...
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
Reason.com

This Innocent Woman's House Was Destroyed by a SWAT Team. A Jury Says She's Owed $60,000.

When Vicki Baker cleared out her home in McKinney, Texas, in 2020, she filled two 40-foot dumpsters with her belongings. It wasn't the way she'd pictured emptying the house as she prepared to begin retirement in Montana. But there was little else to be done with her tear-gas stained items after a SWAT team careened through her fence, detonated explosives to blow her garage door off its hinges, smashed several windows, and drove a BearCat armored vehicle through her front door to apprehend a fugitive that had barricaded himself inside.
Daily Mail

Suffolk Police Sergeant, 51, hit with restraining order against fellow-officer wife who felt ‘harassed’ by his visits to former matrimonial home

A police sergeant has been handed a retraining order banning him from the home he once shared with his fellow-officer wife. Robert Ferguson, an officer with Suffolk Constabulary, claimed that he continued to visit the matrimonial home in Cattsfield, Stutton, Ipswich because he still paid part of the mortgage and felt he was entitled to enter the property, despite splitting from his partner.
