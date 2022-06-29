ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand

 3 days ago

CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The Hayes Shoe Store in Cuba, Missouri has shoes that belonged to Robert Wadlow, the tallest man in the world

Robert Wadlow's shoe size US size 37 AA compared to a US size 12.Doug Coldwell, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a few places in the country where you can see a pair of shoes worn by the tallest person in the world. You can go to the Hayes Shoe Store in Cuba, Missouri, Alton Museum of History and Art in Illinois, and believe it or not, even Pike's Place Market in Seattle.
CUBA, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
Illinois State
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Best Restaurants In St Charles MO | Must-Try St Charles Restaurants

Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Kansas City, Missouri?

The diner is one of the most well known types of dining establishments in the country. When you go on a long road trip, there is no doubt that you'll see some kind of diner along the way. Kansas City, Missouri is home to a few well known diners. Many of these restaurants focus on the formula of 24 hour comfort food, whether it be breakfast or an affordable dinner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AFAR

The Top 8 Dishes You Have to Try in St. Louis

St. Louis is known for its pioneer past, but perhaps it should also be known for its culinary history. From gooey butter cake to Riplets, the Gateway to the West has perfected comfort food. Located just south of where the Missouri and Mississippi rivers converge, St. Louis is the very...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Adam Wainwright
Person
Darren Bailey
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
SAINT LOUIS, MO

