Several fireworks displays in Green Country postponed due to supply issues

TULSA, Okla. — Supply chain issues related to the pandemic have caused some community Independence Day celebrations to be postponed.

Fireworks displays in Skiatook, Sequoyah State Park and South Coffeyville all cite vendor supply chain issues as a reason their fireworks displays this weekend will be postponed until a later date.

The live music, food trucks and activities will still go on as scheduled on July 2 at Sequoyah State Park.

