Aquaculture Drives Aquatic Food Yields To New High

By Marlowe HOOD
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The production of wild and farm-raised fish, shellfish and algae reached record levels in 2020, and future increases could be vital to fighting world hunger, the Food and Agriculture Organization said Wednesday. Driven by sustained growth in aquaculture, global fisheries and aquatic farming together hauled in 214 million tonnes,...

