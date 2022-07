Homemade chicken and sweet pea dog/cat chow/Gin Lee. Today, I am making homemade pet food that can be fed to both felines and pooches. I used grits in this batch of pet food, although I normally use oatmeal. Oatmeal is more suitable because grits are more of a filler. So the healthier option is to use oatmeal. Both aids as a glue to bind the pet food together and both can be fed to cats and dogs. However, grits should only be used in moderation. Pets love them, but since they are a filler, there's really no great nutritional value in them. However, for this recipe, I only used a small amount of grits, and a can of white chicken meat with the broth for the protein.

26 DAYS AGO