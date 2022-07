BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents for the Baltimore man accused of dragging a police officer for several blocks after fleeing from a traffic stop are shedding new light on the sequence of events that led up to the incident. Joseph Black, 36, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan that was pulled over for a traffic infraction Tuesday evening in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to the court documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. The court documents state that two officers—identified as Sergeant Ramberg and Detective Dow—were speaking with Black when Ramberg pointed out a gun on the floor board...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO