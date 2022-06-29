ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Realignment of veterans’ healthcare facilities on hold

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Proposed changes in veterans’ healthcare facilities in South Dakota and elsewhere are on hold for now.

Some U.S. senators, including South Dakota’s Mike Rounds and John Thune, have agreed to dismantle a commission tasked by the Department of Veterans Affairs to carry out closures, downsizing and other significant changes to medical facilities.

That means the VA Hospital in Hot Springs will remain open.

“That would have closed, not just facilities here at Hot Springs. It would have significantly reduced facilities in Sturgis. It would have shut down, in Wagner, South Dakota, the clinic there. it would have taken out the emergency room in Sioux Falls,” Rounds said.

The commission was considering moving VA medical services from Hot Springs to Rapid City. Those programs include inpatient and outpatient care, nursing home and rehabilitation services.

The senators are choosing not to confirm appointees to the commission. Rounds says that means the commission will expire and not have enough time to review recommendations, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

The Hot Springs VA has been on the chopping block since 2011. Patrick Russell is with a Hot Springs group called ‘Save The VA.’

“I feel that it is necessary to maintain the services—build the services—to provide our veterans the care they were promised,” Russell said. “The mission of the VA is to care for those who have born the battle. That is what they should be doing.”

Russell worries the VA will scale back the quality of care over the next several years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Monkeypox: 2 more presumptive cases reported in Oregon

Lane County, Oregon, has reported two presumed monkeypox cases after testing from the state public health lab - the second and third presumptive cases reported in Oregon. Jason Davis, a spokesperson for Lane County Public Health, said an epidemiological link between the first and second case reported in the county — which both were reported Friday — has not been established.
LANE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
The Associated Press

Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix’s Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black, American Indian and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county. Meanwhile, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California’s Inland Empire also had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic and American Indian residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rounds
Person
John Thune
The Associated Press

Missouri Gov. Parson calls for income tax cut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Friday vetoed a one-time, limited tax refund and instead called on state lawmakers to pass a widespread income tax cut. Parson proposed a special legislative session focused on cutting Missouri’s individual income tax rate, which is 5.4% for...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Services#Health Care#Va Hospital#Politics Federal#Pierre#The Va Hospital#Hot Springs To#The Hot Springs Va#Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

964K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy