Dump truck gets stuck under overpass on Route 24

By Melanie DaSilva
 3 days ago

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — Part of a highway in West Bridgewater was shut down early Wednesday morning after a dump truck crashed into an overpass.

The bucket of the truck was seen stuck on Route 24 north near Route 106.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

The highway has since been reopened and it’s unclear what led up to the crash.

