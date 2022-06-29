Never in doubt

Judith (Judie) Frances Bubb passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022 at the age of 87. Judie was a proud mother and grandma. A passionate gardener, she loved riding around mowing the grass and just being outdoors, traveling with her cousin John or her tight group of friends, quilting and working tirelessly on researching her genealogy. She was a walking historian remembering not only her own life journey but was proud of where she grew up living most of her life in Pewaukee and was always sharing stories from the past. She was a strong and fearless woman and on many occasions in her younger years could be found riding dirt bikes or motorcycles with her boys encouragement.

