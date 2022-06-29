ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Never in doubt

By Jim Hoehn - Freeman Correspondent
Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONOMOWOC — Thanks to timely hitting coming at just the right moment, the Lake Country DockHounds' streak is one game in the right direction. Lake Country pushed across three runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen in an American Association game on Tuesday...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Indians look to reload

The Kewaskum baseball team had a strong showing this season as the Indians finished the season with a record of 19-8 and was second in the East Central Conference. The season ended in a 3-2 loss to Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the regional round. Head coach Mike Heisdorf said that overall he felt that the season went really well.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ashippun sports history on display

ASHIPPUN — The Ashippun History Committee will have an exhibit on Town of Ashippun sports history at the Ashippun Firefighters' Picnic at Firemen's Park, N8345 Park St., on July 8 and July 9. The exhibit is, in large part, the history of baseball in Ashippun, but all other local...
ASHIPPUN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

'Coach K' completes full-circle journey

OCONOMOWOC — Arno Kirchenwitz (pictured at right, with assistant Tom Roman and Jonah Landowski), who helped lead Oconomowoc to the WIAA state baseball tournament as a senior in 1974, is retiring after serving as the Raccoons' head coach for 12 seasons and spending 31 years on the staff. Read...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Buchholz

Jeffrey “Jeff” Buchholz, age 60 years, of West Bend, formerly of Milwaukee, was called home to be with the Lord on June 24, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. Jeff was born on April 6, 1962, in Milwaukee to Joseph and Helen Buchholz (Kubinski). He was united in marriage to Joy M. Lehtimaki on April 19, 1997, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in West Bend. Jeff was a graduate of the tight-knit Class of 1976 from Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Grade School in Milwaukee and he graduated from Custer High School in 1980. He was a proud member of IBEW Local Union 494. At the end of his career, Jeff worked at Snap-on Tool and Signicast.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joanne M. Fenske, 90

Born to eternal life on June 24, 2022 at age 90. Beloved wife for sixty-seven years of the late Russell W.; she is predeceased by her parents Rose and Nathan Pereles, her sister Kathleen R. Bloemers and her brother-in-law Ronald G. Fenske. She is further survived by her brother-in-law Roger K. Bloemers and her sister-in-law Sharon J. Fenske.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert L Costa Sr., 84

Robert L Costa Sr. 84, of Door County, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022, at St. Vicent Hospital in Green Bay WI with family at his side. He was born December 20, 1937, in Milwaukee WI to Adolph and Ruth Costa. He grew up in Schofield WI. and graduated from D.C. Everest High school. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy, serving on the Aircraft Carrier USS Roosevelt. Married wife Nancy on September 21, 1957, and settled in Cedarburg WI in 1963 where they raised their two children.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carroll University hosts free community camp for kids

WAUKESHA — Carroll University’s soccer program hosted its first-ever fundraiser Community Day Soccer Camp for Kids on Wednesday. Carroll University’s head women’s soccer coach Susie Foster and head men’s soccer coach Derek Marie brainstormed and planned a free soccer camp day to bring the community together. The camp promoted and accepted donations for the Jared Box Project, an initiative created to provide children in hospitals with toys, games and other fun activities.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert W. ‘Hawkfeather’ Allen

Aug. 25, 1941 - June 26, 2022. Robert W. “Hawkfeather” Allen, 80, of Horicon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his home. Robert was born on August 25, 1941, to Thaddeaus and Margaret (McMann) Allen. He was married to Gloria Purgett on March 15, 1980, in West Bend. Bob served his country in the Army National Guard both in Wisconsin and Oregon.
HORICON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charles John Waldvogel

Feb. 5, 1945 - June 25, 2022. Charles John Waldvogel, age 77, of Waukesha and formerly of Hartford, passed away on Saturday June 25, 2022, at home. Charlie was born on February 5, 1945, in Wausau, to Joseph and Sophie Waldvogel. He attended two years at Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse, before returning to Wausau to graduate from Newman High School. He then went on to graduate from Marquette University with a degree in accounting. He was a proud member of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert John Landowski III

Robert John Landowski III, better known as “Big Bob,” age 57 years, of Kewaskum was abruptly taken from this world, finding wholeness and peace in heaven with our Lord on June 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on June 20, 1965 in Milwaukee to Barbara Vitrano and the late Robert John Landowski II. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jennifer Landowski (Klumb), on August 25, 1989. Those Robert leaves behind to live out his legacy include his wife, Jenny; daughters Emma (Nick Sancomb), Johanna, Olivia (Paul Riegel), and Sophia; as well as 5 drandpups. He is further survived by his mother, Barbar Vitrano; inlaws Maxine and Ken French and Roger and Cathie Klumb; 7 siblings; brother and sister in-laws; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; countless other relatives and friends.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joan Arlene Tomasino

Joan, age 86, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born in West Allis on March 22, 1936, the daughter of the late William and Barbara Radermacher. Joan is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Tomasino; son, Greg Tomasino; and daughter, Lisa Tovsen. She is further survived by her wonderful grandchildren, Jack Tomasino, Alexa Hepps, and Maddie Tovsen.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rosemary M. Brickham

Our loving mother, Rosemary M. Brickham, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, at Avalon Square in Waukesha at the age of 91. She was born on April 10, 1931, in Oshkosh, to John and Elizabeth (nee Gronowski) Nowicki. On May 9, 1953, she married Harold “Skip” Brickham Jr. and...
HARTLAND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Judith (Judie) Frances Bubb

Judith (Judie) Frances Bubb passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022 at the age of 87. Judie was a proud mother and grandma. A passionate gardener, she loved riding around mowing the grass and just being outdoors, traveling with her cousin John or her tight group of friends, quilting and working tirelessly on researching her genealogy. She was a walking historian remembering not only her own life journey but was proud of where she grew up living most of her life in Pewaukee and was always sharing stories from the past. She was a strong and fearless woman and on many occasions in her younger years could be found riding dirt bikes or motorcycles with her boys encouragement.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former teacher reunites with his ‘kids’ after 53 years

WAUKESHA — Echo Glen School, built in 1924, was a three-room school on Guthrie Road in Waukesha, near where Minooka Park is now. The school has since been demolished, but the sixth-grade class of 1968-69 still remembers of a year of jokes, music, learning and their favorite teacher, Dale Heinen.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Shirley A. Roder

July 26, 1935 - June 29, 2022. On June 29, 2022, Shirley A. Roder, loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of three passed away at home at the age of 86. Shirley was born on July 26, 1935, in Waukesha, to William and Clara Buchs. She...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Growing a more beautiful community

WEST BEND — The Gardens of West Bend Tour, hosted by local nonprofit Roots & Branches, is returning for its 25th year July 16-17. Featuring several different locations, the tour is designed to highlight and recognize exceptional gardens within the community. Walking through these gardens gives guests the opportunity to appreciate their beauty, while gathering their own landscaping ideas. Guests looking for additional guidance can participate in various educational workshops at the event.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pop Up Beer Garden

Join Raised Grain for a Pop-Up Beer Garden. Bring your family, meet your friends, and enjoy our beautiful Wisconsin summer over a beer!. Event is 4 p.m. Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 at Mukwonago Park, S100 W31900 County Hwy LO, Mukwonago.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin Philharmonic Concert

Celebrate America with American music that celebrates heritage and artistic achievements including: The Washington Post March, Fantasy on Yankee Doodle, and Symphonic Gershwin. Program begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30th at Les Paul Performance Center, 321 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Berlin Fourth of July Celebration

Enjoy the Fourth of July weekend during the New Berlin "Celebrating Community" celebration. Events will begin at noon Saturday, July 2nd at Malone Park, 16400 W Al Stigler Pkwy, New Berlin.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘You don’t prepare your child for a stroke’

PORT WASHINGTON — May 17, 2021 was supposed to be a night of celebration at the Jerdee household. Earlier that day, Sarah Jerdee had received a promotion at her job in the West Bend office of Conley Media. So that evening, Jerdee and her three kids grabbed takeout for dinner, pulled out the Monopoly board and looked forward to an evening of fun and relaxation.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI

