Never in doubt

Robert John Landowski III, better known as “Big Bob,” age 57 years, of Kewaskum was abruptly taken from this world, finding wholeness and peace in heaven with our Lord on June 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on June 20, 1965 in Milwaukee to Barbara Vitrano and the late Robert John Landowski II. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jennifer Landowski (Klumb), on August 25, 1989. Those Robert leaves behind to live out his legacy include his wife, Jenny; daughters Emma (Nick Sancomb), Johanna, Olivia (Paul Riegel), and Sophia; as well as 5 drandpups. He is further survived by his mother, Barbar Vitrano; inlaws Maxine and Ken French and Roger and Cathie Klumb; 7 siblings; brother and sister in-laws; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; countless other relatives and friends.
