H-E-B is looking to expand its Temple facility to handle the increased distribution across Dallas.Brittani Burns/Unsplash. San Antonio-based supermarket chain, H-E-B is expanding its Temple distribution facilities, by installing a new automated frozen distribution line. According to Dallas News, Temple EDC, the City of Temple, and H-E-B are in final negotiations to grow the facility by 325,000 square feet and creating more than 100 jobs. The retailer is currently working with the Temple Economic Development Corp to expand its facilities.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO