Skin Care

I Have Naturally Oily Skin and Have Sworn by This Derm-Approved Moisturizer Since College

By Jihan Basyah
 3 days ago
Folks with oil-prone skin, you know the drill: finding the right skincare product is very important. Anything made with heavy humectants or pore-clogging, comedogenic ingredients? Forget it. Especially when it comes to daily moisturizers, you do not want to play around.

As someone who's had to deal with oily skin for as long as she can remember, finding the right moisturizer is not an easy task. Some creams can be too hydrating, others end up being too drying, and several end up causing more acne and oil production altogether. It's been a frustrating journey to stop my skin from getting dewier than I want it to be—that is, until I tried Kate Somerville's Oil-Free Moisturizer ($76) a few years ago. My skin and I haven't looked back since.

Kate Somerville's oil-free moisturizer is a dream for grease-prone skin like mine because the product is not too liquid-y or heavy compared to many common moisturizers in the market. I've been using this stuff for a while now, but when I first tested it back in college, my first instinct was simply, "Wow, what a great product design." The simple, quick push of the dispenser provided an enough amount of cream to use. But it definitely didn't stop there.

The cream itself is lightweight, has no sign of heavy fragrance (which, by the way, doesn't just impact oily skin, but sensitive and dry skin, too. ), and makes my skin feel hydrated without the added slick, sticky feel. It may seem contradictory to think that oily skin would need a moisturizer since this type of skin is already, in a way, moisturized. But even if you're one to get an early afternoon sheen, you do need to hydrate that face of yours—and this one fits the bill.

"The skin barrier has one of the most important functions of the skin and needs proper lipids, ceramides, and peptides to work properly," explains board-certified New York dermatologist, Nava Greenfield, MD. "Oily skin could benefit from moisturizing."

Because of the way soap and water, dry environments, and even pollutants can strip the skin's barrier of its necessary nutrients, this can increase its susceptibility to things like rashes, inflammation, and yes, oil production. That's why, despite how "moisturized" our skin may be (and trust me, as oily as our skin is, it's not the kind of "moisturized" you want), investing in a good quality face cream that's oil free is extremely important.

"Oil-free products are best suited for skin types that tend to break out from skin products," says Dr. Greenfield. "Oil-free does not mean you should be using oil free products everywhere. It’s possible that your facial skin would benefit from oil free products but that your extremity skin would benefit from oils which tend to be more hydrating."

As the name suggests, the Kate Somerville Oil-Free Moisturizer is free from any gunky oils, and truly stands out from the other creams and face lotions I've tried over the year. The oil-free formula really does help, hydrating my skin and rebuilding its barrier without getting greasy and clogging up my pores. The boost of amino acids and different algaes don't hurt either.

"Algae has some potential in skin care," says. Dr. Greenfield. "There is limited clinical evidence but there are some data which suggests that algae products improve the appearance of fine line and wrinkles and improves the hydration of skin."

If you're looking for a high quality moisturizer that'll last a long time, then I highly recommend Kate Somerville's feather-light moisturizer. No one wants to feel like an oil slick by noon, nor do they want to be parched, either. As someone who's used this dream cream since college, trust me—it's a skincare must-have.

Skin Care in Your 50s: How To Evolve Your Routine As You Age, According to Dermatologists

Like any long-lasting, satisfying relationship, your skin-care routine should adapt and evolve as you do. At age 50, in addition to taking a moment to take stock of all the amazing things your skin has done for you, Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, points out, it's also time to start applying specific ingredients that will help take care of your skin as you move forward.
I've Tested Nearly Every Luxury Foundation on the Market, but This $9 Drugstore Buy Is the One I Use Every Day

Searching for the "perfect" foundation for your complexion is a largely personal journey, and there are a number of different factors to take into consideration. Sure, you want a shade that will match your skin (duh), but you also get to choose your format (liquid, powder, or cream), your finish (matte or dewy), and your coverage (light, medium, or heavy). I've spent years testing luxury foundations hoping to find one that checked all of my desired boxes (currently, there are 17 different options in my makeup drawer), but the stars didn't totally align until the launch of Maybelline Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil Makeup ($9).
I Tested 50 Ultra Popular Sunscreens—These Are the 12 Best

In the past few years, I’ve become very, very into sun care and protection (like, aside from baseline SPF coverage). Ya girl is predisposed to get melanoma, and already got a couple biopsies and a pre-cancer growth removed. As such, I’ve spent quite a bit of time accumulating and testing out a variety of options around the world that’ll keep my skin healthy, safe, and cancer-free. AND—realizing some of my favorite sunscreens aren’t available in the US (thanks for nothing, FDA)—I decided to go on a domestic quest to find the best protective creams, sprays, and serums in every category, all available stateside.
The One At-Home Pedicure Tool a Podiatrist Says You Should Never, Ever Use—And What To Grab Instead

Calluses on your feet can be thick, hard, and even painful. Depending on the severity of your calluses, you may need to head into the podiatrist's office for a proper pedicure. But, if you're able to manage them at home, you need to be careful about what tools you use. Diane Koshimune, DMP, a podiatrist in San Jose, California, says you want to keep scalpels and pedicure knifes (aka those sharp tools that essentially shave dead skin off of your feet) out of your DIY pedicure kit.
Cancer Season Can Be Emotionally Tough for Everyone—Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Cope

Though Cancer season ushers in the official start of summer, the cosmic vibe isn’t as carefree as that designation might suggest. Quite the opposite, in fact, is the sign of Cancer’s deeply caring and sensitive energy embodied by the “caretaker, nurturer, or ancestor archetype,” says astrologer Cristina Farella. In turn, this time of year can “prompt a lot of looking within,” she says—not just for Cancers but for every zodiac sign, making it extra-important to tend to your mental health.
The Symbolic Meaning of Crossing Paths With a Happy Little Bluebird

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for the hidden meanings in chance encounters. On my daily morning walks with my dog Cash, I’ve noticed that some birds make their presence known more than others, including cardinals and crows, among others. Recently, it seems like bluebirds are always along for the journey, whether they're flying overhead or perched perfectly on a branch in front of me as I stop to let Cash sniff around. Naturally, I’ve been wondering: what is the meaning of crossing paths with a bluebird? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman and Psychic Reading Expert founder Christine Wallace. Keep reading to find out what they had to say.
Spruce Up Your Living Space With These 12 Expert-Approved Indoor Trees

Plot twist: Just because you don't have a big backyard or spacious patio doesn't mean you have to be stuck growing the same, usual suspects of indoor houseplants. Not that we'll ever turn down a sturdy snake plant or trailing string of pearls—Rather, with just a smidge of space inside your home, you can bring the outdoors in with some tall, lush indoor trees.
What We Can Learn About Skin Care From One of 'The Most Beautiful Countries In The World'

Humans reached New Zealand for the first time a mere 800 years ago, when ancestors of the Māori people came from Polynesia to settle in the island nation. Until then, the country's lush forests had millions of years to evolve, untouched, paving the way for the pristine landscape that has earned it top billing as one of the most beautiful places in the world. But not only do New Zealand's glaciers, mountains, and volcanoes lend themselves to desktop background photos and movie sets (Lord of the Rings, anyone?), they also make for some pretty great skin care.
This 2-in-1 Serum and Sunscreen Is Already Saving (And Brightening) My Skin—And It Works on Every Skin Tone

I'm that person who preaches the needs of wearing sunscreen every. single. day, rain or shine. But even I can admit that when it comes to my face—the most important part of the body, you might argue, to protect from the sun in terms of preserving your aesthetic and promoting safety—I tend to hesitate before applying any type of SPF. What if this product clogs my pores? What if it gives a weird cast on my skin? What if it smells, and I can't stop thinking about it? What if I mess up and forget what step it is in the skin-care progress, was it all for nothing? I've rotated through product after product with my concerns in mind, trying to figure out which would protect me (particularly more than, say, just a quick spray with an aerosol SPF), while also not wreaking havoc on my skin.
This Derm-Approved Toner Locks in Moisture While Soothing Inflammation—And It Feels So Good, I Keep a Bottle in My Car

I’ve always felt that toners are one of the most forgotten beauty products. Moisturizers, masks, serums–there’s so many skin products that get way more fanfare than misty toners ever do. But exfoliating spritzes and hydrating face mists are, for my money, one of the most important skincare products in my routine. More specifically, the Dermalogica Multi Active Toner ($39), which gives me visibly quenched skin every time I use it.
This 3-Ingredient Clay Mask Slurps Up Facial Oil Without Leaving My Skin Red and Angry—And It's Just $17

In many ways, having oily skin can be a blessing, but it does take effort to keep it under control. On one hand, I like a dewy finish, and research also shows oily skin can stave off wrinkle formation better than dry skin can. But then there are instances when the grease gets to be too much, like when I walk outside on a warm summer day, only to have my eye makeup smudge and smear. Or when I'm all out of blotting powder and papers, and feel like an oil slick.
A Dermatologist Is Begging You To Follow These 3 Rules For Treating Sun Blisters This Summer

While we’re firm believers in year-round sun protection, we know it can be cumbersome to reapply SPF every few hours. And listen, we get it—mistakes happen: sunscreen gets lost in the shuffle, hard-to-reach spots are missed, and sometimes one too many poolside rosés lead to an impromptu nap in the scorching sun. We’re not here to judge. Especially because if you’re here, you’re probably suffering from sun blisters, and we know how much those can seriously hurt.
This Celeb-Loved Sneaker Brand Just Dropped the Most Versatile, Slip-On Shoe, Just in Time for Summer

Well, Cariuma has done it again. The sustainable sneaker brand that celebs like Naomi Watts and Helen Mirren can’t stop wearing is back with yet another release for fans to drool over. Just a few weeks after introducing three new nautical color ways in collaboration with 4ocean, the brand launched an entirely new silhouette to kick off summer—pun intended. And let’s just say, my inner skater girl is living!
