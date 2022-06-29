ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, MI

Beaverton Tavern back in business

By Tereasa Nims
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nearly two years after buying the Beaverton Tavern, Robin Smith-Martin and three of her four children have restored it and officially reopened it on Tuesday. Bob and Connie Booth, of Sanford, were at the BT, as it is...

