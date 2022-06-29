Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Dedicated Their Performance of ‘F*** You’ to the Supreme Court

Musicians everywhere have been airing out their grievances with the Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade , including Grammy-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo . When she took the stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022, she was joined by hitmaking British singer Lily Allen for a special rendition of Allen’s song “F*** You” dedicated to the Supreme Court justices.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen dedicated ‘F*** You’ to the Supreme Court justices

Rodrigo first shared her disappointment with the Supreme Court in May 2022 after a draft of the Court’s majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked to the press.

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” she said at a tour stop in Washington, D.C. “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

A month later, after the Court handed down its decision, Rodrigo used her time on stage at Glastonbury Festival to call attention to the issue. She brought out Lily Allen and explained her feelings before they launched into their performance of Allen’s 2009 single “F*** You.”

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” she said. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom. This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.” Both Rodrigo and Allen put up their middle fingers.

Olivia Rodrigo’s involvement in politics

Rodrigo has been using her voice to shine a light on important issues since her smash debut in 2021. She even joined President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House as a Gen Z ambassador for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

“I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” Rodrigo said from the White House press briefing room podium. “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before.”

Other stars like Janelle Monáe and Phoebe Bridgers have spoken out

Rodrigo is just one of many stars who have spoken out against the Supreme Court’s ruling. Following its decision in June 2022, BET Awards host Taraji P. Henson mentioned the news in her opening monologue.

“It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman,” Henson said. “It’s a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more rights than a woman that can give life — if she wants to.”

Janelle Monáe didn’t mince words, putting up a middle finger and saying “F*** you, Supreme Court.”

Jazmine Sullivan and Latto also joined the pro-choice chorus at the show.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers also shared her anger at Glastonbury Festival, leading the crowd in a chant of “F*** the Supreme Court.”

