Jill Duggar Fans Say She’s ‘Glowing’ and ‘Gorgeous’ in Intimate Baby Shower Photos

By Lucille Barilla
 3 days ago

Jill Duggar , the fourth child and second daughter of Duggar family parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. is awaiting the birth of her third child with her husband, Derick Dillard. The former Counting On star was honored by both her in-laws, cousin Amy Duggar King and Aunt Deanna Duggar, with an intimate baby shower. Fans of the former reality television star say Duggar is “glowing” and “gorgeous” in the snaps, where she showed off her baby bump and shared details of her special day.

Jill Duggar | Jill M Dillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar announced she was expecting her third baby in February 2022

On Feb. 27, 2022, Duggar took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Derick, and their two sons, Israel and Samuel. She wrote a two-word caption accompanying a black and white photo of her clan that read, “Exciting news!!”

This post linked to the Dillard Family blog where the couple announced they were expecting their third child.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret!” they wrote. “Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it were God’s will, he would bless us with another baby.”

The couple said their child was due in July 2022 and later shared the gender as male.

Jill Duggar fans say she’s ‘glowing’ and ‘gorgeous’ in the intimate baby shower snaps

Duggar shared several photographs from her baby shower on Facebook . The color palette for the event was earthy and warm, featuring green and cream-colored hues.

Most importantly, in the post’s caption, the ex-reality star shared words of thanks to those who hosted the lovely event. The very blonde reality star wrote, “I feel loved and more prepared now for baby boy with all the gifts, prayers & blessings by friends and family.”

She added, “Plus several who couldn’t attend the party in person. They showered us this weekend in anticipation of our little man’s arrival next month!” the former reality star wrote.

Fans of the former Counting On star say she’s “glowing” and “gorgeous” in the series of seven posted photographs.

“Jill, you are glowing,” wrote one follower.

“Aww, Jill, you look absolutely beautiful. Sending prayers & blessings your way on your baby boy. God bless you and your beautiful family,” penned a second fan.

“What a beautiful baby shower! Love the colors!” exclaimed a third Facebook user.

“Jill, you are so gorgeous!! What a beautiful baby shower!!” shared the fourth fan.

Pregnant Jill and her family recently moved to a new home

In a separate post on her family blog , Duggar shared that her husband was sworn in as an attorney in Little Rock, Arkansas. Following this, Derick began the transfer process for his new public service job as a prosecutor in Oklahoma.

As a result, the couple purchased a home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on the border of Arkansas and Oklahoma, to be closer to Dillard’s new job. Meanwhile, Duggar wrote on June 4 that she was hopeful the family would get settled in ahead of the arrival of their third child.

