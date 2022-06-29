O’Malley & Brown Tied In Democratic Primary For Maryland Attorney General, Poll Shows

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland First Lady Katie Curran O’Malley and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown are tied in the Democratic primary for the state’s attorney general race, according to the results of a new Goucher College poll.

The poll results released Wednesday show O’Malley, a former judge, carrying 30% of the vote, compared to 29% for Brown, Maryland’s former lieutenant governor, while more than one-third (35%) of Democratic voters remain undecided.

Most voters (70%) have yet to make up their minds in the Republican primary for the same office. The results show Michael Peroutka (17%) is in the lead, trailed by Jim Shalleck (11%). Incumbent Brian Frosh is not seeking reelection.

The poll also surveyed voters on the primary races for comptroller. It shows Brooke Lierman (28%) carrying double the support of fellow Democrat Tim Adams (14%). Republican Barry Glassman, the Harford County executive, is running unopposed.

Previously released poll results show a three-way tie in the Democratic primary for governor , with Comptroller Peter Franchot, nonprofit CEO Wes Moore and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez each carrying double-digit support.

The poll of roughly 1,000 likely voters–half of them registered as Democrats and half as Republicans–was conducted by phone from June 15 to June 19. It margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.