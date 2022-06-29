ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

O’Malley & Brown Tied In Democratic Primary For Maryland Attorney General, Poll Shows

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1MZG_0gPWxu0h00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland First Lady Katie Curran O’Malley and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown are tied in the Democratic primary for the state’s attorney general race, according to the results of a new Goucher College poll.

The poll results released Wednesday show O’Malley, a former judge, carrying 30% of the vote, compared to 29% for Brown, Maryland’s former lieutenant governor, while more than one-third (35%) of Democratic voters remain undecided.

Most voters (70%) have yet to make up their minds in the Republican primary for the same office. The results show Michael Peroutka (17%) is in the lead, trailed by Jim Shalleck (11%). Incumbent Brian Frosh is not seeking reelection.

The poll also surveyed voters on the primary races for comptroller. It shows Brooke Lierman (28%) carrying double the support of fellow Democrat Tim Adams (14%). Republican Barry Glassman, the Harford County executive, is running unopposed.

Previously released poll results show a three-way tie in the Democratic primary for governor , with Comptroller Peter Franchot, nonprofit CEO Wes Moore and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez each carrying double-digit support.

The poll of roughly 1,000 likely voters–half of them registered as Democrats and half as Republicans–was conducted by phone from June 15 to June 19. It margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Comments / 2

Related
wypr.org

Top Baltimore County official endorses Perez in Governor’s Race

After saying repeatedly he would not make an endorsement in the Democratic Gubernatorial race, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Friday threw his support behind former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez. In an interview Thursday, Olszewski said he had meant what he said about not endorsing, but changed his mind while...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
wypr.org

Maryland voters split, AG's race up in the air

This year’s election is the first in decades in which there are no incumbents running for any of the top three statewide positions. Yet less than three weeks before the primary, the race to be the Democratic nominee for Maryland attorney general is essentially tied, according to a new Goucher College Poll, conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

New Goucher Poll: Attorney general's race close, many voters still undecided

New results from the latest Goucher Poll show the primary for Maryland attorney general is shaping up to be a close one on the Democratic side. The race is nearly tied between Katie Curran O'Malley, who's polling at 30 %, and Anthony Brown, who's coming in just slightly below at 29%. And, 35% of Democratic voters said they still haven't decided.
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Maryland Primary Is July 19th

(Annapolis, MD) -- Maryland's primary election is just a few weeks away. Voters will be picking their candidates for the top three posts in the state, including governor, attorney general and comptroller. All eight U.S. House seats are also up for grabs. Mail-in ballots can be requested through the State...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Barry Glassman
Person
Brian Frosh
Person
Wes Moore
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Offering Additional Incentives To Employees Who Serve As Election Judges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible. Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights Repealed as of Today

As a result of a law that was signed by Governor Lawrence Hogan, the State’s Attorney General obtained sole right to investigate officer-involved shootings. The bill mandated the repeal of the Maryland Law Enforcement Officer’s Rights, which has been around since the 1970s. The LEO’s Bill of rights dictated that police officers accused of misconduct, including the excessive use of force, could only be investigated by fellow officers — not civilians. The new law requires counties to assemble Police Accountability Boards (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committees (ACC), where civilians will have a role in reviewing and investigating allegations of misconduct, and in certain cases, in meting out administrative repercussions. Sen. William C. “Will” Smith Jr., the law’s chief sponsor, said a major priority of the new law was to empower the attorney general to prosecute police officers that he or she alleges are criminally at fault based on the investigation.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland voters still largely undecided for Governor's Race, poll shows

Maryland’s primary election is three weeks away, and a new survey indicates that the races for the Republican and Democratic nominations for governor are tight. The Goucher College Poll, conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner, found statistical ties in both parties’ contests. WYPR reporter Rachel...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Primary#Attorney General#Election State#Democratic Voters#O Malley Brown Tied#Goucher College#Labor#Republicans
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces expanded incentives for state employees to serve as election judges

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the state is expanding its leave incentives for state employees to serve as local election judges for the upcoming July 19 primary election and the November 8 general election. “Election judges play an important role in the democratic process, and state employees have always stepped up to serve,” said Governor Hogan. “For … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces expanded incentives for state employees to serve as election judges" The post Governor Hogan announces expanded incentives for state employees to serve as election judges appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gas Tax Hikes 7 Cents Friday, Gov. Hogan Calls For Another Tax Holiday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s legislatively mandated gas tax hike went into effect Friday, with prices rising by seven cents per gallon. Maryland’s average is $4.79 per gallon as of last Friday, according to AAA, and the hike brings to total state gas tax from 36 cents a gallon to 43 cents per gallon. This time last year, the average was $3.00, and as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, some say they’re cancelling their plans altogether because of how much it takes to fill their tank with fuel.   On top of the increase in the state gas tax, people are...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

School Zone: Maryland’s Safe Walk to School Act becomes law

Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: Shortly after Maryland Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery County) was elected, safety advocate Kristy Daphnis said in a Facebook post that she met him at a Wheaton IHOP to propose a pedestrian safety plan.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WJLA

New marijuana, hunting laws taking effect in Virginia Friday

(WSET) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Most of the legislation passed earlier this year by the divided Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will take effect Friday. That includes measures that lifted a sweeping ban on facial recognition technology, expanded hunting on...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy