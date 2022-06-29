WVa Small Business Development Center announces new director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center has announced its next state director.

He is Steve Johnson, who has been with the agency for almost a decade in various roles, including business coach, network coordinator and deputy director. He also has more than 25 years of experience in small business ownership, the agency said in a news release.

Johnson is a native of Huntington and earned his bachelor’s degree at Marshall University and master of business administration from Wayne State College in Nebraska.

The Small Business Development Center is an accredited partner program with the U.S. Small Business Administration and a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. It helps small businesses by connecting owners to programs, resources and coaches.

