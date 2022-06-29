ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

African Union urges calm in Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gPWxkQf00

The African Union says it is deeply concerned by “the escalating military tension” between Ethiopia and Sudan after seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian were killed in a border dispute.

The statement Wednesday by the chairman of the continent-wide organization urged both countries to cease armed hostilities and hold talks.

The incident happened in the disputed area of al-Fashaqa, which is known to Ethiopians as Alfashga.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry reported the eight victims had been taken into Ethiopia after the soldiers were held captive in an area inside Sudan on June 22. A separate statement from Sudan's military described the killings as a “cowardly act” and said Khartoum would retaliate.

Ethiopian authorities have denied its government troops were responsible for the killings. A spokesman for the Ethiopian military blamed Sudanese forces for illegally entering Ethiopia and clashing with a local militia.

“Independent investigation s into the matter can be launched with the participation of the two sides,” Getinent Adane said.

Residents of Tach Armacho, an Ethiopian town near the Sudan border, told The Associated Press by phone that their area was hit by heavy artillery fired from Sudan until Tuesday afternoon.

Ties between the neighboring countries have deteriorated in recent years amid a long-running border dispute over large swaths of agricultural land in the al-Fashaqa area. Sudan insists the lands are within its borders, according to an agreement that demarcated the boundary between their territories in the early 1900s.

Sporadic clashes have erupted over the past two years in that area, after Sudan said it reclaimed most of its territory and called on Ethiopia to withdraw troops from at least two locations it says are inside Sudan.

In November, Sudan said six of its troops were killed in an attack by Ethiopian military and militia forces in the area. The two nations have held talks, most recently in Khartoum in December 2020, to settle the dispute over al-Fashaqa, but have not made progress.

Ethiopia, in turn, says Sudan took advantage of the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region to enter Ethiopian territory. It has called for Sudanese troops to return to positions they held before fighting erupted in Ethiopia's Tigray region in November 2020, pitting Ethiopia’s federal forces against regional fighters.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Countries#Military Forces#Khartoum#Militia#The African Union#Sudanese#Al Fashaqa#Ethiopians#Foreign Ministry#The Associated Press#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
US News and World Report

Russia Hauls in Ambassador Over 'Offensive' UK Comments on Nuclear Weapons

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had summoned the British ambassador to voice a strong protest against "offensive" British statements, including about alleged Russian threats to use nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it issued the rebuke to Ambassador Deborah Bronnert over "the frankly boorish statements of the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S., Iran Indirect Nuclear Talks in Doha End Without Progress

DUBAI (Reuters) -Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at breaking an impasse over how to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear pact have ended in Qatar without the progress "the EU team as coordinator had hoped-for", EU's envoy Enrique Mora tweeted on Wednesday. "We will keep working with even greater urgency...
WORLD
ABC News

Dictator's son Marcos Jr taking oath as Philippine president

MANILA, Philippines -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, is to be sworn in as Philippine president Thursday in one of history's greatest political comebacks but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family’s image. His rise to power, 36 years after an...
POLITICS
Phys.org

Six guiding principles for the EU agricultural policy to halt biodiversity loss

By Volker Hahn, Deutsches Zentrum für integrative Biodiversitätsforschung (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig. To halt biodiversity loss, the future design of EU agricultural policy could be guided by six basic principles and accompanied by multi-annual agreements and progressive payment systems. These are at the core of recommendations made by more than 300 scientists from 23 EU member states who were consulted at the request of the European Commission. The process was coordinated by the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ), Thünen Institute of Rural Studies, and the University of Rostock. A synthesis of the results of this consultation process has now been published in the journal Conservation Letters.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

PM says Jagtar Singh Johal's detention in India is 'arbitrary'

The prime minister has described the detention of a Scottish man in India as arbitrary. Jagtar Singh Johal, a Sikh activist, has been locked up without trial since November 2017. He is accused of being part of a terror plot against right-wing Hindu leaders. Boris Johnson used the wording for...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ukraine Fetes Russian Pullback From Strategic Snake Island Outpost

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia on Thursday withdrew from Snake Island, a craggy speck of land in the Black Sea, handing Ukraine a symbolically-potent political victory and depriving Moscow of a strategic outpost for its air defences and electronic warfare systems. The island's capture by Russian forces on the first day of...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

720K+
Followers
163K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy