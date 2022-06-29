ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEX18 News

Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame looking for 2022 nominations

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNEBB_0gPWxf1200

Now's the chance to honor a teacher who has made a big impact on the teaching profession in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the class of 2022.

The award was established to recognize educators who have made significant contributions to the teaching profession and the students they serve.

Each nominee must have a minimum of 19 years of teaching experience, ten of which should have been in a Pre-K through 12th grade Kentucky school.

Applications are due August 15.

You can find the application and more information online here .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky#Education#Pre K
LEX18 News

Advocate optimistic about medical marijuana board

Members of a newly formed medical marijuana advisory board met for the first time Monday at the direction of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee will travel around the state to hear from residents, local leaders, and advocacy groups, before bringing recommendations to the governor's office.
KENTUCKY STATE
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy