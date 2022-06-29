On The Scene: At least 9 Broadway plays, musicals announce closing dates. Here is the list.

The marquees they are a changin' on Broadway.

At least nine plays and musicals have announced closing dates, including shows with planned limited runs -- such as the revival of Plaza Suite, American Buffalo and Macbeth, all of which are closing on July 10.

Also closing in July is the comedy “The Minutes,” which received a Tony nomination for Best New Play, and “Company,” the reimagined version of the Stephen Sondheim musical.

Through the remainder of the summer and into early fall, several more shows will call it quits. The political farce “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive,” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” are ending their Broadway runs. POTUS is a previously scheduled closing, while Tina has experienced an uneven box office throughout this year.

The most enduring shows to announce a closing are “Come From Away,” closing Oct. 2, the Sept. 11 inspired musical that opened in 2017 and has become the longest running show in the 105-year history of Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre, and “Dear Evan Hansen,” which opened in 2016, will close in Sept. 18.