ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

On The Scene: At least 9 Broadway plays, musicals announce closing dates. Here is the list.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PRP0_0gPWxCc500

The marquees they are a changin' on Broadway.

At least nine plays and musicals have announced closing dates, including shows with planned limited runs -- such as the revival of Plaza Suite, American Buffalo and Macbeth, all of which are closing on July 10.

Also closing in July is the comedy “The Minutes,” which received a Tony nomination for Best New Play, and “Company,” the reimagined version of the Stephen Sondheim musical.

Through the remainder of the summer and into early fall, several more shows will call it quits. The political farce “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive,” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” are ending their Broadway runs. POTUS is a previously  scheduled closing, while Tina has experienced an uneven box office throughout this year.

The most enduring shows to announce a closing are “Come From Away,” closing Oct. 2, the Sept. 11 inspired musical that opened in 2017 and has become the longest running show in the 105-year history of Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre, and “Dear Evan Hansen,” which opened in 2016, will close in Sept. 18.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Deadline

Broadway Cast Announced For Tom Stoppard’s ‘Leopoldstadt’

Click here to read the full article. Most of the 38-member cast of the upcoming Broadway production of Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Leopoldstadt was announced today, with four members of the original West End company making the move and newcomers to the show set to include Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Seth Numrich and David Krumholtz. Twenty-three of the cast members announced today will be making their Broadway debuts with Leopoldstadt, according to producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, and Lorne Michaels. Patrick Marber, who directed the West End staging, will direct for Broadway as well. Leopoldstadt’s limited Broadway engagement will begin previews Wednesday,...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 After Drowning in River

Mary Mara, an actress best known for her turns on ER, Ray Donovan, and Law and Order, has died after drowning in upstate New York’s St. Lawrence River, her representatives have confirmed. She was 61. Mara was discovered in the water on Sunday night by state authorities, who said in a report published Monday that foul play was not suspected. Mara was staying at her sister’s summer home in Cape Vincent, her representatives said in a statement, near where she reportedly entered the river “for exercise,” as TMZ reported. “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” her manager, Craig Dorfman, told Variety in a statement. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.” A native New Yorker, Mara’s career spanned more than three decades, and included roles in more than 40 television shows like NYPD Blue, Lost, and Ally McBeal. She was also a veteran of the stage, having notably appeared in a 1989 production of Twelfth Night in New York opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Jeff Goldblum.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musicals#Performing#Musical Theater#American#Potus
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
Decider.com

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘West Wing’ Actor, Dead at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Mary Mara, an actor known for her roles on ER and Law & Order, has died. She was 61. Mara’s death was reported by the New York State Police, who shared that she died in an apparent drowning in Cape Vincent, NY, on Sunday (June 26). Her body was found by paramedics in the St. Lawrence River, according to a press release, which states that a “preliminary investigation suggests [Mara] drowned while swimming.”
CAPE VINCENT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
People

Hallmark Channel's 2022 Christmas in July Slate Features 3 All-New Movies

Thanks to the Hallmark Channel, Christmas has come a bit earlier this year!. On Wednesday, Crown Media Family Networks announced its annual "Christmas in July" programming event is returning to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The weeklong event, running June 24–July 30, will air holiday-themed movies around the clock. For...
MOVIES
News 12

News 12

87K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy