The internet has a new singing sensation – but don’t expect to see this guy on “American Idol!”

Monte the Singing Donkey has taken social media by storm with TikTok videos, Facebook and Instagram posts, and even his own ringtone.

The 28-year-old donkey is a rescue, having been adopted by Pinky Ruggles in Conroe, Texas two years ago.

Ruggles says Monte’s unique bray usually comes when he is hungry.