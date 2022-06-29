ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Price Chopper/Market 32 recalls hand soap

By Delaney Keppner
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBUY1_0gPWvzvO00

(WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has voluntarily recalled a hand soap that was sold in their stores due to a potential health risk.

According to the company, the recall was issued for Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap with the UPC 37432200293. The manufacturer is reportedly recalling the product due to possible contamination with P. Aeruginosa.

Laxative sold at CVS recalled for bacteria contamination

The company explained that P. Aeruginosa is a microorganism found in the environment which poses a potential health risk, primarily in immunocompromised individuals.

Customers who purchased the affected products are encouraged to return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. People interested in receiving more information should contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or over email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Endicott karate instructor facing attempted murder charges

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott karate instructor who was convicted of raping a teenage girl 11 years ago is now facing attempted murder charges. David Rexer is accused of conspiring with another person to set fire to an occupied home in the village. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force made the arrest following […]
Popculture

Rolls Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

PA Ross Ltd recently recalled Get Fresh at Home Petits Pains baked rolls after they were found to pose a hazard to consumers. The recall, shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency, was issued after it was determined the rolls may contain small pieces of metal, making the products unsafe to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Soap#The Recall#Bacteria#Price Chopper Market#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
Popculture

Prawns Recalled in Latest Seafood Scandal

Another huge recall has swept the seafood industry. On Monday, the United Kingdom's Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a recall on Waitrose Frozen Cooked & Peeled Jumbo King Prawns and Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns. The cooked product was reportedly mixed with uncooked product by mistake, so it's essential to get these prawns off of store shelves.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.
GEORGIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022

Longstanding rumors of deep financial troubles for the perennial chain appear unfounded, and have been addressed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
COLORADO STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy