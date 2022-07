As the city brims with life and warm weather, there are so many new public art installations to enjoy this July. Several of the pieces on display this month seek to bring awareness to some of our society’s most pressing issues including the impact of climate change on bird populations and the storied legacy of slave labor and our national economy. Head to the High Line to check out Meriem Bennani’s first public sculpture Windy or take the time to listen to the acoustic recordings of The Underground Sound; a Soundwalk at Prospect Park. In addition, be sure to keep reading to learn more about other installations still on display from previous months.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO