ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Mega Millions results for 06/28/22; did anyone win the $333 million jackpot?

By Matt Durr
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LANSING, MI – The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps growing as there was no winner of the $333 million jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, June 28. That means the drawing on Friday, July 1 will be worth $360 million with a cash option of $199.3 million....

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man having a bad day wins $1M on scratch off ticket

A Clinton County man’s bad day took a turn for the better when he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at J&H Family Stores, located at 917 East Main Street in Owosso. Owosso is about 30 miles west of Flint.
mitechnews.com

Winners Of Cannabis Cup Michigan Named – 30 Dispensaries Submitted Entries

DETROIT – Congratulations to the winners of the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022, the Biggest Cannabis Cup in High Times history. The competition was fierce, which is no surprise since Michigan is one of the most quickly growing cannabis markets in the country. More than 30 participating dispensaries offered the People’s Choice judge’s kit this year, from Crystal Falls and Traverse City to Kalamazoo and Detroit. This year’s competition also made history as the largest pool of judge participants that we’ve seen so far.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Three Mackinaw City Hotels Accused of Tricking Guests Reach Settlement With Michigan

Three hotels in Mackinaw City accused of tricking guests into booking rooms at closed establishments have reached a settlement with the Michigan Attorney General's office. In February of this year, the Lieghio family, which owns several hotel properties in Northern Michigan, was accused of pulling a basic bait and switch maneuver. Patrons were essentially tricked into booking rooms at hotels that were advertised online, but then upon arrival were forced into rooms at other hotels, sometimes with fewer amenities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Warren, MI
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Columbia Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Lottery#Jackpot#Michigan Lottery
fox2detroit.com

Michigan auctioning off thousands of acres across the state, includes lakefront and UP land

(FOX 2) - Prospective Michigan land barons, the best time of the year is nearing as the state is preparing to auction off some of its vacant land it no longer has a use for. There are some goodies among the 188 properties that will be up for sale in August and early September, including lakefront and riverfront parcels. Other options for sale encompass more than a hundred acres of land.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Boat and Beach Report: July 4 weekend has almost everything we could hope for

This looks like a pretty nice weekend to head to Michigan beaches or get out on the water with your boat. There are no major storm systems approaching Michigan or blowing through the state this weekend. As a result, the winds will not be strong. Most of the time, the wind speed will be less than 12 mph. The afternoons can have a few quick 15-mph gusts, but not last long enough to build waves.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the Newest Favorite

Summer is most definitely here, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see, and munch on, some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Fireworks Laws: What’s Legal This Year

I’ve already heard a bunch of fireworks this year, and I’m guessing you have, too. Of course, if you want to set off fireworks, you want to make sure it’s within your rights, and Michigan has some very specific fireworks laws. First of all, you’ll want to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Layoffs hit Michigan sneaker resale giant StockX. Is that a bad sign for the economy?

DETROIT – StockX is cutting staff as economic slowdowns begin to hit tech companies. The multibillion-dollar Detroit-based sneaker and streetwear online marketplace confirmed this week 8% of its total workforce was laid off. StockX did not say how many people were impacted, but the company website says there are more than 1,500 employees, which means an estimated 120 people lost their jobs.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s July 4 weekend weather: Don’t cancel plans because phone app has raindrop under a cloud

I need to break down the weather for you this weekend. There isn’t much storminess, but a little planning around the weather may help you make the most of your weekend. Firstly, I apologize. I’ve been on a rant today that the weather apps on phones have a few raindrops. I’ve overheard a few conversations where people are making weekend decisions on that raindrop.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Study Suggests Replacing Michigan’s Fuel Tax With Mileage-Based User Fees

(CBS DETROIT) — A new study is looking into replacing Michigan’s fuel tax with charging drivers for how much they use the roads. Michiganders currently pay 27 cents per gallon of gas in fuel tax. The money goes toward road repairs in the state. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is proposing mileage-based user fees, stating it could help with the shortfall for road funding that stems from fuel taxes. The report, “Michigan’s Road Forward: Replacing the Fuel Tax with Mileage-Based User Fees,” suggests transitioning interstates and highways to mileage-based user fees because tools, such as the multi-state E-ZPass system, “is widely used and accepted.” “Per-mile charges on these specific corridors would provide a bondable revenue stream to pay for the reconstruction and modernization of these aging highways,” the report says. Click here to read the full report. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy