Nebraska State

Back to the 90s and winds increase

By John Dissauer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures climb into the 90s and winds will gust to 35 mph throughout the day Wednesday. A few clouds will begin to drift into southeast Nebraska on Wednesday evening and through Thursday morning. Combined with winds gusting 25 mph, temperatures will not drop much. Low temperatures will be in the...

Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

10 million at risk for severe weather on Tuesday

Severe weather threats stretching from the Rockies to the East Coast are in place on Tuesday, including the risk of damaging hail, strong wind gusts and possible tornadoes. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.June 7, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Nebraska State
AccuWeather

Tropical rainstorm aiming for eastern Texas with drought-easing downpours

A large mass of showers and thunderstorms over the western Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have dubbed a tropical rainstorm came onshore in Texas early Friday morning. While the system ran out of time to evolve into a tropical depression prior to making landfall, the main impacts from the system will be flooding downpours and drought-easing rainfall as the storm moves inland, forecasters say.
TEXAS STATE
#Thunderstorms#Central United States
AccuWeather

Dry thunderstorms could spark wildfires in California

The combination of tropical moisture and an offshore storm will result in an uptick in thunderstorms across portions of California on Wednesday and Thursday. However, while a few of the storms could soak some communities, most of the storms will contain little or no rain and could lead to a surge in wildfires, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Sunshine and showers to persist on Friday ahead of wet weekend

Britons can expect another day of sunshine and showers following a relatively dry Thursday but a wet weekend is ahead, forecasters say.The Met Office warned of scattered and occasionally heavy showers on Friday, which will be persistent in northeast Scotland in the morning, and could bring gusty winds.Some areas could also be hit with thunder, it said, but added temperatures should be near average for the time of year.Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will likely be met with dense cloud and some heavy rain and wind.To welcome in July, an unsettled weekend is in store with more showers threatening to dampen summer...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys .Monsoon moisture will continue to fuel scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and will potentially impact the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Scar. On Thursday, a system moving through will aid in thunderstorm development, resulting in more widespread precipitation. The heaviest rain is expected over southeast Utah as well as the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. Therefore, another Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek from 8 AM MDT Thursday morning through 8 PM MDT Thursday evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MDT THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH 8 PM MDT THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...This evening, flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall will be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. * WHAT...On Thursday, flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall will be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 AM MDT Thursday morning to 8 PM MDT Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

