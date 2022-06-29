ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloria Steinem Says White Replacement Fears at Heart of Abortion Bans

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Believers of "The Great Replacement Theory" believe a conspiracy is underway to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of...

Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gloria Steinem
Tucker Carlson
Meghan Markle
Donald Trump
EW.com

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares abortion experience while condemning Roe v. Wade reversal

Meadow Walker opened up about her own abortion experience after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed she had an abortion at the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, calling it a "very private and personal experience" — "the way it should be" — as she condemned the Supreme Court's decision in an Instagram post shared Saturday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#White Americans#Black People#Politics Federal#White Replacement Fears#The Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

On abortion, it's time for conservatives to put our money where our mouths have been

Roe v. Wade may have been overturned, but the struggle to protect the rights of women and the unborn has only just begun. It's now time for the conservative movement to put its money where its mouths have been. We must show women who will undoubtedly have unplanned pregnancies in states that essentially ban abortion that they are not alone. We must show them that they can bear a baby to term, and perhaps even raise the child, should they choose to do so.
EDUCATION
ABC News

Daughter of GOP lawmaker calls on female relatives to rally for abortion rights: 'Show them this affects their lives too'

The Supreme Court's landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has sparked protests and fiery debates across the country -- even putting families at odds over the issue. Jessica Stamas, daughter of a Republican state senator from Michigan, posted a video on TikTok Friday after the ruling calling on women who have family members who are senators and representatives to "show them this affects their lives too," likely referring to a possible state decision on abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

