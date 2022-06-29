Gloria Steinem Says White Replacement Fears at Heart of Abortion Bans

Roe v. Wade may have been overturned, but the struggle to protect the rights of women and the unborn has only just begun. It's now time for the conservative movement to put its money where its mouths have been. We must show women who will undoubtedly have unplanned pregnancies in states that essentially ban abortion that they are not alone. We must show them that they can bear a baby to term, and perhaps even raise the child, should they choose to do so.

