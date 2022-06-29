'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Soundtrack: All the Songs in Animated Film

Born in London to a British-Nigerian family in 1991, Bolu Babalola studied law at Reading and did a masters degree in American politics and history at UCL before getting her start as a comedy writer at the BBC. Her debut short story collection, Love in Colour, a retelling of historical and mythological love stories, was published in 2020 and made the Waterstones book of the year shortlist. Her novel Honey & Spice, a romcom set in the African-Caribbean society of a UK university, is published in hardback by Headline on 5 July.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 MINUTES AGO