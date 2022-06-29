ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former college coach avoids prison time in admissions scandal

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON (AP) — A former assistant soccer coach at the University of Southern California who created fake athletic profiles for the children of wealthy parents...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced For Strangling Death Of Boyfriend

A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the strangling death of his boyfriend. On Wednesday Christian Ortiz, was sentenced to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for strangling Brayan “Brian” Rodriguez, 20, and hiding his body at a Valencia home in September 2017, according to Greg Risling, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
2urbangirls.com

Ex-Inglewood Teacher Accused of Murder Makes First Court Appearance

LOS ANGELES – A former Inglewood Unified teacher charged with murder made his first court appearance in a cold case that occured in 2005. Charles Wright, 56, was arrested in late January on 16-year-old murder charges in connection to the death of Pertina Epps. Epps’ body was found April...
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Prison#Bribery#Usc
worldnationnews.com

Rapper Nipsey Hussle ‘took up the neighborhood where she was shot’

A prosecutor said in his closing argument that Nipsey Hussle was a hip-hop star who tried to raise his neighborhood until a friend from the same street shot him. This man was different,” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors, seeking to humanize Hussle after two weeks of evidence pored over the technical details surrounding the 2019 shooting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff Bianco: State needs to find cause of breach impacting gun permit holders

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said today he wants the California Department of Justice to fully account for why the names, birth dates, addresses, and other personal details of concealed carry gun permit holders were publicly compromised. "The Sheriff's Department is demanding a detailed and thorough investigation ... to determine the cause and reason that The post Sheriff Bianco: State needs to find cause of breach impacting gun permit holders appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

14-year-old Nathan Edy Martinez reported missing from East LA

Authorities Friday were seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in East Los Angeles.According to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, Nathan Edy Martinez was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday near the 5100 block of East Sixth Street, near Garfield High School and Atlantic Boulevard.Nathan is described as a Latino boy who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Nathan or who knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the on-duty watch commander at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinépolis to Open Dine-In Imax at Hollywood Park in Inglewood (Exclusive)

Dine-in service paired with the IMAX experience is coming to Inglewood, California. When it opens next spring, a new 55,000-square-foot Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas multiplex — part of the retail district of the nearly-300-acre Hollywood Park development — will offer full waiter service to patrons of its 12 screens including its IMAX theater. That would give Los Angeles the distinction of having one of the world’s only dine-in IMAX theaters. “We’re under construction and have a permit approved,” Luis Olloqui, CEO of Cinépolis USA, tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC's Odeon Unveils Expanded Imax Theater Deal Across EuropeImax Inks Deal...
CBS LA

LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked in jail holding cell: attorney

LOS ANGELES - Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the trial of the man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, after a one-day delay caused when the defendant was apparently attacked in a jail holding cell. Eric Ronald Holder Jr.'s trial was delayed Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best Taco trucks in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy